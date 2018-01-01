  1. Realting.com
Residence Premium - kvartira v sovremennom stile

Dubai, UAE
from € 216,890
About the complex

Premium apartment in a modern style and with excellent location!

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Beach Oasis – a new premium residential complex located in the heart of Dubai Studio City. An upscale residential complex includes two low-rise towers. Each residence embodies the trends of modern design and the standards of premium amenities.

Beach Oasis – is an ideal place for relaxation, work, entertainment and an active lifestyle.

For residents guaranteed access to the best amenities:

- Convenient courtyard for quiet and secluded walks.
- Children's playgrounds;
- Beautiful landscaped gardens;
- Equipped gyms;
- Many outlets;
- Barbecue zones;
- Own pool surrounded by an artificial beach;
- A zone for yoga classes;
- Cafes and restaurants.


LOCATION:


The surroundings around Beach Oasis also have the best experience in living in Dubai. In addition to all the necessary infrastructure, residents can enjoy their immediate proximity to the Dubai Motorway, Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, known as Miracle Garden ( Miracles Garden ), Dubai Football Academy.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

