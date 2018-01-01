  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Premium apartment in one of Dubai's most prestigious communities!

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Golf Town is a modern premium residential complex. It is located in Damac Hills, considered one of Dubai's most prestigious communities. Golf Town has magnificent panoramic views of endless golf courses. The owners are waiting for spacious residences with an abundance of natural light, located surrounded by rich landscaping.

Golf Town Apartments are located directly on a large-scale golf course. All apartments are species: windows face green meadows and fields. Every day here you will find something new for research and at the same time enjoy the blue and green shades of the sky and gardens in all their splendor.

Each apartment has excellent finishes and an elegant interior. The kitchens are equipped with high-quality household appliances from world-famous brands, the bathrooms have reliable mixers and stylish accessories that form a cozy and relaxing atmosphere.

EASY:


Within walking distance from the project are all the necessary amenities that can provide a comfortable environment.

In the immediate vicinity of the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure: shops, restaurants, bars, bank branches and more. The convenient location of the project will also allow them to get to the beaches, airports and other areas of Dubai as soon as possible.

The complex itself offers such first-class amenities as a gym, pool, playground and much more.

INVESTMENT PRIVACY:


Due to the favorable price-quality ratio, a wide range of amenities and the strategic location of the complex in a prestigious area, the investor will be able to return his investments and reach a high level of profit as soon as possible.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Residential complex Modern residence Loreto with gardens and a restaurant close to golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments and townhouses with different layouts. The flats offer picturesque views.

The residence features landscaped gardens abd parks, a sauna and a steam bath, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a restaurant, a parking, a cinema.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in wardrobes
Advantages

Profitability - 5%

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the international school, near the golf club, bus stops, shopping malls.

  • Burj Khalifa - 28.3 km
  • Airport - 42.6 km
  • Sea - 18.3 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 30 minutes
Residential complex Apartments for rent or resale in The Community complex with a rich infrastructure in the heart of the Motor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residence will feature a cinema, a library, tennis and volleyball courts, a games center, lounge areas, a shop and a restaurant, a yoga club, a golf simulator, a gym, a spa center.

The developer of the project is Aqua Properties. A company with a rich history, excellent reputation and many awards. In 2018, the company reached the Forbes rating - "Top Real Estate Companies".

Completion - 2025.

Payment schedule:

  • 10% - down payment
  • 10% - 6 months after down payment
  • 10% - 12 months after down payment
  • 10% - after start of operation
Advantages

Expected rental income - 9%.

Opportunity to purchase apartments in a co-living project under construction in a promising area of Dubai with a discount, if you pay whole price of the property in one transaction.

Apartments can be profitably resold or rented out after construction is completed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Motor City is a green residential area, famous four its "Formula 4" course, motor-racing tracks, which annually attract more than 300,000 carfans from all over the world and well-developed infrastructure. First Avenue Mall has shops, playgrounds, and family-friendly leisure places.

Closeby you'll find supermarkets, schools, restaurants, Starbucks, Wendy's, KFC, shopping malls, a medical center.

Highway access - 4 minutes drive.
Apartment building 2BR | Community View | Furnished
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer fully 2 bedroom apartment, located in Elevate, Arjan, Dubai.

Amenities & Facilities;

- 2 Bedroom
- 3 Bath
- Fully furnished
- BUA; 1,236 Sqft 
- Dining area
- Open Kitchen
- Study & Store area
- Powder room 
- Walk-in-closet 
- Balcony & Terrace 
- Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
- Reception area 
- Barbeque area
- Swimming pool
- Gym
- Dining & Retail outlet 
- Restaurant & Cafe 
- Kid's indoor playing area
- Kid's pool & Lap pool
- Splash fountain 
- Electronic gaming rooms
- Gazebo 
- Coffee Bar 
- Fitness Studio 
- Health & Wellness center 
- Club room
- Fire pit 
- Cinema 
- Business Center
- School & Institute 
- Supermarket & Shopping area
- Running, Cycling & Jogging track
- Yoga & Meditation area 

Locations Nearby;

- Dubai Hills Mall - 05 mins
- Sheikh Zayed Road - 10 mins
- Burj Al Arab - 10 mins
- Mall Of Emirates - 10 mins 
- Business Bay - 20 mins
- Downtown Dubai - 20 mins
- Dubai International Airport - 25 mins 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971564247949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

