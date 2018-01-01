Residence Kvartira v gollivudskom stile

Hollywood-style apartment in the Dubai business center!



Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.



We will provide you with:



- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;

- Guaranteeing annual investment income;

- Interest-free installment for 7 years;

- Free legal support;

- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;

- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.



DAMAC Paramount Towers is a joint development project for Damac and Paramount Hotels & Resorts. DAMAC Paramount Towers consists of four buildings made in the Hollywood style, about 270 meters high. The buildings are interconnected by a multi-level space, where various bars, cafes and restaurants are located, as well as other entertainment for residents of the complex. The complex is located in the business center of Dubai.



Advantages and amenities at DAMAC Paramount Towers:



- free parking and parking services;

- high-speed elevators;

- equipped gym;

- a room for meetings and events;

- pool, jacuzzi and hot tub;

- children's room;

- concierge services 24/7.



LOCATION:

The complex is located in the Business Bay area. Favorable location E makes it easy to move around the city to neighboring areas. Business Bay Bus Stop, as well as Financial Center and Business Bay Metro Stations, is within walking distance.



Near DAMAC Paramount Towers you can find many cafes, restaurants, boutiques, supermarkets. In the immediate vicinity are famous tourist attractions: the Dubai Opera Concert Hall, the popular shopping and entertainment center The Dubai Mall and the highest tower in the world of Burj Khalifa.



INVESTMENT PRIVACY:



Acquisition of apartments at DAMAC Paramount Towers for rental — profitable investment. Location in the city center and developed infrastructure attract investors who want to buy real estate in the area.



With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!