Dubai, UAE
from € 288,436
About the complex

Design apartment with a very profitable location in Dubai!

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Avanti Tower – multifunctional complex from the developer Damac Properties. Located in the business district of Business Bay. The design of the complex was developed by Engineering Consultants Group specialists.

The apartments are furnished and equipped with all necessary household appliances. The interior is made in a modern style in a neutral color palette. Each bedroom has a bathroom. There is also a dressing room and a balcony.

The apartments have a large amount of artificial and natural light. Together with many panoramic windows, this color scheme gives the luxurious complex a fresh and elegant look.

The Avanti Tower will be an ideal solution for couples with children, since the internal and external infrastructures of the complex have all the conditions for a comfortable stay and interesting leisure. The complex of the cafe, located in the lobby, has a swimming pool with an adjustable temperature of the water, a sauna, a playground and a large parking lot.

LOCATION:
The Avanti Tower is located in the Business Bay area and has easy access to the Dubai's major transport artery — Al Khail Rd. Therefore, the road to key attractions and objects of the city takes no more than 40 minutes.

- The world's largest shopping center is Dubai Mall - 10 minutes drive.
- Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes drive.
- Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes drive.
- Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes drive.
- Al Quoz Pond Park Park - 5 minutes drive.
- Global Village is a 20-minute drive to the Global Village.
- UTM Medical Company, Medlife Healthcare Group, Health Gps - 10-15 minutes walk.
- Schools and kindergartens - 5-7 minutes drive.

INVESTMENT PRIVACY:
The apartments are highly profitable due to the fact that the complex is located in one of the most developed and popular areas of Dubai Business Bay ( Business Bay ).

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Dubai, UAE
Residential complex W Residence
Dubai, UAE
Developer: DOM REAL ESTATE

Promotion: Sale
Category: Apartment
Area: Dubai Center
Additional location: W Residences
Bedrooms: 3 + maid room
 Bathrooms: 3 + guest toilet
View: full view of Burj Khalifa
 Parking: 2
Floor: On the top floor
 Furnished: Unfurnished
  Balcony: 3
 Availability: Out of Plan
 
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors.

The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018.

Convenient payment schedule:

  • 41.7% - 1 prepayment
  • 8.3% - 2 prepayment
  • 8.3% - 20% construction
  • 8.3% - 40% construction
  • 8.3% - 60% completion
  • 8.3% - 100% completion
  • 4.2% - 6 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 12 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 18 months from completion
  • 4.2% - 24 months from completion.
Features of the flats Layout options:

1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony.

2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room.

Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park.

Advantages

Interest-free installments until 2027.

0% tax on purchases and sales.

Yield up to 18% per year from renting.

Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road.

Easy access to popular destinations by car:

  • 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai
  • 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport
  • 25 minutes from EXPO-2021
  • 45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.
Residential complex Reva Residences residential complex with views of the city, park, and water channel, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a high-rise 30-storey building with elite 1-2 bedroom apartments. Apartments from the 17th to 26th floors offer spectacular views of the Business Bay area and Dubai Canal.

Apart from the residential units, the project has various amenities for the residents: temperature-controlled swimming pools for children and adults, two state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor gyms, a yoga studio, steam rooms and sauna, etc.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Business Bay, close to the Dubai Canal and the prestigious Downtown area. Nearby there are schools, hospitals, restaurants and cafes, boutiques and shops in the world's largest shopping mall.

The nearest airport is Dubai International Airport. It is approximately 21 minutes away via Al Khail Road.

