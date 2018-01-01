  1. Realting.com
Residence

Dubai, UAE
from € 120,078
About the complex

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

Modern studio apartment in a residential complex with a family concept.

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency!

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Glamz Residence is a new furnished apartment complex in the new residential area of Al Furjan in Dubai, near the metro station and near the beaches.

All apartments are fully furnished and equipped in the highest class. Using the most advanced modern innovations makes these apartments unique. The furniture includes a sofa transformer that easily turns into a full-size bed. Thus, you get a spacious living room during the day and a comfortable guest bedroom at night.

All rooms are sold with full finishes and have panoramic windows and open balconies.


Characteristics of apartments:


- Fully furnished
- There is a balcony / terrace
- Household appliances: refrigerator, washing machine, dishwasher, stove, TV, microwave
- Air conditioning
- Security alarm
- High speed internet access

Infrastructure and project amenities:


- Well-maintained landscaped territory
- Pools, a zone for tanning and recreation
- Lobby and concierge service
- gym
- Restaurants and shops
- Children's playground
- Tennis court
- Sports ground

Location:


- Nearby are the shopping centers Discovery Pavilion and Battuta Mall
- Nearby is Dubai Marina and JBR Walk
- To the sea 5 km
- Al Maktoum Airport 30 km

You can walk to the Jebel Ali Village Nursery kindergarten in 10 minutes, and The Arbor School in 20 minutes.

Al Furjan also has two shopping centers: the eastern and western pavilions of Al Furjan Pavilion, which can be reached in less than 10 minutes. The same time will take the road to the nearest NMC Royal Hospital in DIP.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Dubai, UAE
