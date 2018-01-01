  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residence Panoramnaya kvartira premium-klassa

Residence Panoramnaya kvartira premium-klassa

Dubai, UAE
from € 285,434
Share using:
QR
The ad is hidden. It will become active after account verification
Residence Panoramnaya kvartira premium-klassa
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

Premium apartment with panoramic windows and with beautiful views of the city.

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency!

We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Jewelz residential complex – the project of one of the most successful developers of the UAE ( Danube Properties ). The monumental 17-story building is made in the form of the letter L.

The external design of the complex determines clear straight lines and geometric patterns. Its feature was large panoramic windows with beautiful views of the city. The podium of the building is decorated with flower beds with curly plants and landscaped gardens. Before the entrance there is a beautiful small fountain with backlight.

Inside the building there is a lot of common space: a ceremonial lobby with concierge services.

All conditions for a comfortable stay are created here: there is a health club, a steam bath, a sauna, a gym, an outdoor jacuzzi, pools on the territory, a restaurant, a cafe, a children's playground, and spacious parking. The residential complex is under heavy 24-hour security.

Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory
- Pools for adults and children
- Outdoor Jacuzzi
- Zone for tanning and relaxation
- Restaurant and cafe
- Party Room
- Health Club
- Spa, sauna and steam bath
- Fitness center
- Running track
- Tennis court
- Paddle and badminton court
- BBQ area
- Children's playground

The Hewelz high-rise complex is located 9 km from the sea in the busy Dubai Arjan area, where all conditions for work, leisure and entertainment are created. Convenient transport interchange makes it easy to get to any area of the city.

Within walking distance there is a large medical center, cafes and luxury restaurants. Fans of active shopping will find many shopping centers around. In 4 minutes is one of Dubai's main attractions – the world's largest Dubai Miracle Garden flower park.

All conditions are created here not only for work and leisure, but also for study. Schools and kindergartens are a 3-minute walk from the complex.

INVESTMENT PRIVACY:
The active development of the Arjan district, where the Jewelz residential complex is located, leaves great opportunities for business to invest. Therefore, apartments in this area of Dubai will always be in price.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 3BR | La Cote | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Elano | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Oxford Boulevard | JVC
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 1BR | Damac Bay | Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | Lamtara | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residence Panoramnaya kvartira premium-klassa
Dubai, UAE
from € 285,434
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, UAE
Developer: Address Property

MISCELLANEOUS WATER.

An exquisitely bright architectural complex towering over the Dubai Canal.

Canal Heights embodies the beauty and perfection of one of the most amazing creations of nature ... blue pearls.

The complex is located in the lively business district of Business Bay, surrounded by other stylish tall buildings, residential areas and popular hotels.

The amazingly dynamic shape, sparkling from the sun during the day and sparkling at night, gives the building an exquisite and stylish look.

DISTRIBUTION TRANSFER IN THE DRAWING CAME.

Beauty is traditionally evaluated not only by appearance, but also by internal decoration.

Once in the lobby of the Canal Heights complex, you are immersed in an iridescent unearthly radiance.

You are surrounded by amazing colors, sparkling textures and smooth shapes that reflect the luxurious DAMAC style.

Natural elements come to life in Canal Heights, embodied in a wide variety of amenities. Peacemaking, positive emotions and a sense of full prosperity make this outstanding residential complex a true focus of a vibrant life.

FUNDAY OF THE ROUND YEAR

At Canal Heights, you can maintain a cheerful spirit thanks to unique yoga pavilions. This architectural miracle is ideal for a wide variety of purposes: meditation, a romantic date, a one-on-one dinner and a small private party.

DISTRICT

Canal Heights makes history fascinating. There will be no limit to surprise when the flippers and mask become your pass into the unique underwater world of pearls.

OPEN IN THE FUTURE OF THE RESEARCH

Canal Heights has a beautiful sink-shaped pool where you can find real pearls. If you prefer a calmer leisure time, then rest to the soothing rhythmic sounds of the waves.
Apartment building 1BR | Onyx | Binghatti
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Circle, known as Onyx by Binghatti.

Key Highlights;

  • A unique & unparalleled architecture style
  • High-end finishing & remarkable aesthetics
  • Luxurious lifestyle with brilliant comfort of modern element
  • Close to proximity to major malls & academic centers

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 1 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 740 Sqft
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Barbeque area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Beach
  • Jogging, Cycling & Running track
  • School & Institute
  • Sports court
  • Community Hall
  • Tennis & Basketball court
  • Fitness centre
  • Spa & Sauna room

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • The Springs – 1.8Km
  • Jumeirah Village Triangle – 2.1Km
  • Victory Heights – 2.6Km
  • Emirates Hills – 2.8Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex High-rise residence Meera Tower with a panoramic view right on the banks of the Dubai Water Canal, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with balconies and a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features restaurants, gardens, a lounge, hotels, a promenade, a tennis academy, a gym.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on Sheikh Zayed Road and right on the banks of the

Dubai Water Canal.

  • Burj Khalifa - 5.2 km (10 minutes)
  • Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • Sea - 4.1 km
  • Airport - 19.1 km
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
Realting.com
Go