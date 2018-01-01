  1. Realting.com
Dubai Production City, UAE
from € 155,328
About the complex

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

Modern and comfortable apartment with a convenient location.

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency!

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

Oakwood Residency is located in the business center of International Media Production Zone ( IMPZ ). The project was developed by the construction companies Deyaar Development PJSC and Dubai Properties Group, which are among the ten best.

The apartments are equipped with one or two bathrooms and one ladies room. There is also a living room and dining area, living area connected to the kitchen of the closed plan. The bedroom has full-size glass doors that lead to a balcony overlooking the city landscape

EASY OF THE HOUSING COMPLEX:


- rooftop pools;
- fully equipped gym;
- fitness center;
- barbecue area;
- sauna and steam bath for men and women;
- underground parking;

EASY OF THE PLACEMENT:


- coastal vacation spot La Meraas
- Dubai Mall ( 20 minutes drive );
- Burj Al Arab ( 20 minutes drive );
- Safa Park ( 30 minutes drive );
- The first ever selfie museum ( 15 minutes drive );
- Dubai Butterfly Garden ( 15 minutes drive );
- indoor ski resort in Ski Dubai ( 20 minutes drive );
- The highest Ferris Wheel in the world of Ain Dubai ( 20 minutes drive ).

Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.


With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Dubai Production City, UAE
