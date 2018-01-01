  1. Realting.com
Residence

Dubai, UAE
from € 174,880
Residence
About the complex

Apartments in a unique project surrounded by parks at a bargain price, with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate.

Apartments in a unique project surrounded by lush parks.

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!

We will provide you with:


- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

The elite residential complex MAG 5 Boulevard is located in the very south of Dubai, surrounded by green, lush parks. Consists of new generation apartments that will be ideal for creating a comfortable lifestyle.

Available studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments that have a very elegant and stylish design and are equipped with all amenities. Such as:

-run and bike paths;
-playgrounds for children;
-public and retail space;
pools and a sauna;
-modern gym.
-restaurants and cafes;
-balcony and parking spaces for each apartment;
-Elegantly decorated landscape design.

FEATURES OF THE LOCATION:


Palma Jumeirah — 29 min.
Al-Maktum International Airport — 20 min.;
Dubai Center – 30 min.;
botanical gardens and organic farms;
restaurants, cafes and shopping centers.

INVESTMENT PLUSS:


▪ Return on investment from 6%
▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew
▪ Interest-free installment
▪ Commission 0%
▪ High tenant demand
We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate.

Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
 

Residential complex Residential complex Mangrove Residences with well-developed infrastructure, close to attractions of Expo City Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

The project has three residential clusters with spacious apartments and garden townhouses.

Close to the amenities and all the attractions of Expo City Dubai.

There are 450 luxury and premium residences, 1-3-bedroom apartments, 4-bedroom loft apartments and 3-bedroom townhouses. All flats have separate laundry/storage facilities.

Spacious balconies, which make up 14% of the flats, offer expansive views of Expo City Dubai.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More: several pools in each block, including a children's pool, pool bar, cascading waterfall. There are also a clubhouse, reading rooms, various lounges for cinema, work, art and music, an outdoor dining pavilion, shops, restaurants and event areas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Expo City Dubai area includes energy-efficient buildings, green spaces, recreational areas and leisure facilities. It is close to key transport links such as the Dubai Metro and major arterial roads, which increases its attractiveness as a business and logistics hub.

Quick access to four major motorways: Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Al Khail Road.

Just 30 minutes from Downtown Dubai.

Less than an hour from Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi International Airport.

16 minutes to Dubai Marina.
Apartment building 3BR | Levanto | Nearby Neighbourhood
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2025

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present you 3 apartment, located in JVC, known as Levanto by ORO 24.

Amenities & Facilties;

- 3 Bedroom

- 3 Bath

- Unfurnished 

- BUA; 1,292 Sqft 

- Store area 

- Balcony / Terrace 

- Sunken seat

- Swimming pool

- Cabanas 

- Cinema 

- Kid's play area

- Party Hall

- Lift, Lobby & Waiting area

- Reception area

- Health care centre

- Squash 

- Jacuzzi 

- Chess area

- Multimedia gaming zone

- Bowling alley 

- Billiards 

- Jogging, Running & Cycling track 

- Indoor golfing zone

- Business centre & library 

- Table Tennis 

- Supermarket & Shopping area

- Dining & Retail outlet

- Restaurant & Cafe

- School & Institute 

- Fitness centre 

- Yoga & Meditation area 

 

Nearby Neighbourhood;

- Victory Heights; 1.5Km

- Sports City; 1.7Km

- Jumeirah Village Triangle; 2.5Km

- Motor City; 2.7Km

 

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 7949

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Apartment building 1BR | Canal Heights | Payment Plan
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business bay, known as Canal heights by Damac properties

Payment Plan;

  • Down Payment – 20%
  • During Construction – 60%
  • On Handover – 20%

Amenities & Facilities;

  • 1 Bedroom
  • 2 Bath
  • Unfurnished
  • BUA; 775 Sqft
  • Powder room
  • Balcony / Terrace
  • Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
  • Reception area
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Green surrounding
  • Health care centre
  • Kid’s play area
  • Restaurant & Cafe
  • Dining & Retail outlet
  • Supermarket & Shopping area
  • Barbeque area
  • Leisure & Park areas
  • Running, Jogging & Cycling track
  • Spa & Sauna room
  • Community Hall
  • Hospital
  • Sports court
  • Yoga & Meditation
  • Fitness centre

Nearby Neighbourhood;

  • City Walk – 2.8Km
  • DIFC – 3.3Km
  • Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.6Km
  • The Polo Residence – 3.9Km

For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at +971 56 424 794

Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284

