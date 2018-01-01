  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. UAE
  4. Residence

Residence

Dubai, UAE
from € 473,305
Share using:
QR
The ad is hidden. It will become active after account verification
Residence
1 / 12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.

A unique apartment right on the shores of the Persian Gulf with sea views!

Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency!

We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.

The residential complex is located on the shores of the Persian Gulf. At the moment is the highest residential complex. The first tower towering in the new residential area of Dubai Maritime City, ANWA is a place where you can disconnect while remaining in the center of everything that happens. All apartments have sea views.

Anwa by Omniyat residents will have access to a swimming pool, gym, sports gardens and a comfortable stay.

PLUSES AND EDUCATIONS:


- landscape pool;
- children's playground and pool;
- terrace with heating;
- beautiful landscaped gardens;
- children's play area;
- marina.

PLAYS OF THE PLACE OF THE STATUS:


- 15 minutes to the center of Dubai;
- 25 minutes to Dubai Marina;
- 15 minutes to the airport.

Not far from Anwa by Omniyat in other sectors of the peninsula are the Maritime Academy, Museum, and Oceanography Center. Also on the peninsula developed an active vacation, including diving, yacht sports and other entertainment. Within walking distance is the beach and promenade.

The nearest schools, kindergartens, medical facilities can be reached by car in a few minutes.

Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

New building location
Dubai, UAE
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Levanto | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Studio | Levanto | ORO 24
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building Q GARDENS LOFTS
Dubai, UAE
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Residential development Savanna next to a large park, restaurants, shops and waterfront, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
You are viewing
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from € 473,305
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Furnished apartments in Elevate complex, new area in West Dubai, Arjan Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

16-storey residential complex with spacious apartments. Located in a quiet area, away from the noise of the city. The project is fully furnished, the apartments are already equipped with appliances, there is a fully equipped kitchen and bathroom, as well as TV and curtains. All apartments are connected to the smart home system. There are studios, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom apartments available.

Payment plan:

50% - quarterly, while construction is in progress.

50% - upon delivery.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: fountain, children's pool and playroom for children, movie theater, game room, gazebo, lounge areas in club, bar, coffee shop, and business center.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Arjan Dubai is a new district in the west of Dubai, bordering Al Barsha and Motor City. The Sheikh Zayd Highway, Dubai's main thoroughfare, runs along the southern border of the area.

A 15 minute walk from Elevate there are two English speaking schools: Australian International School and Nord Anglia International School.

Near the complex there are popular tourist spots: Dubai Miracle Garden - the largest flower garden in the world, and the Butterfly Garden. Also nearby there is Dubai Science Park, Dubai's science and medical center.
Residential complex Residential complex Orania with parks and a beach close to the places of interest, район The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
Developer: TRANIO

We offer luxury three-,four-, five bedroom townhouses.

The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, a barbecue area, restaurants ans shops, parks, a lake with a sandy beach.

Price - from 408,000 USD (1,498,624 AED)

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Al-Ain Highway - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Outlet Mall - 31 minutes
  • Dxb Int' Airport - 41 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 43 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 43 minutes
Apartment building Prime Residence, INTERNATIONAL CITY
Dubai, UAE

Specifications

  • Type - Apartment
  • Size - 979 sq ft
  • No. of bedrooms - 2
  • No. of bathrooms - 1 
  • 18 min from Downtown
  • 14 min from Airport
  • Unfurnished
  • Vacant

Features

Balcony

24 Hours Security

Full Family Building

Very Good Location

Excellent Environment

Supermarkets and Restaurant Nearby

 

About area

 

Dubai International City is a country-themed collection of residences, businesses, and tourist attractions. Spreading over an area of 800 hectares (8 million square meters), the arrangement of the city is inspired by the traditional carpets of the Middle East.

 

Realting.com
Go