Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.



A unique apartment right on the shores of the Persian Gulf with sea views!



Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency!



We will provide you with:

- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;

- Guaranteeing annual investment income;

- Interest-free installment for 7 years;

- Free legal support;

- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;

- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;

- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.



The residential complex is located on the shores of the Persian Gulf. At the moment is the highest residential complex. The first tower towering in the new residential area of Dubai Maritime City, ANWA is a place where you can disconnect while remaining in the center of everything that happens. All apartments have sea views.



Anwa by Omniyat residents will have access to a swimming pool, gym, sports gardens and a comfortable stay.



PLUSES AND EDUCATIONS:



- landscape pool;

- children's playground and pool;

- terrace with heating;

- beautiful landscaped gardens;

- children's play area;

- marina.



PLAYS OF THE PLACE OF THE STATUS:



- 15 minutes to the center of Dubai;

- 25 minutes to Dubai Marina;

- 15 minutes to the airport.



Not far from Anwa by Omniyat in other sectors of the peninsula are the Maritime Academy, Museum, and Oceanography Center. Also on the peninsula developed an active vacation, including diving, yacht sports and other entertainment. Within walking distance is the beach and promenade.



The nearest schools, kindergartens, medical facilities can be reached by car in a few minutes.



Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!