Residence Kvartira na beregu Dubayskogo kanala

Dubai, UAE

The project is a residential building in the centre of Dubai designed by Horacio Pagani.

The residential complex is in the form of a unique tower with an unusual design: winding curves and a glass sphere on top of the building.

The building's advantageous location offers the best panoramic views of Dubai. On the south-eastern side, residents can enjoy tranquil views of the Dubai Canal and part of the Business Bay area. On the north side, there is a view of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

The complex has apartments of various layouts: standard units, duplexes, and penthouses with 2-4 bedrooms and open spaces.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The building is located near major attractions in Dubai: