  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Villa FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey

Villa FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey

Derekoey, Turkey
from € 1,095,707
Share using:
QR
Villa FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey
1 / 18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE!

Our project is located in the elite area of Gyumyuluk in the Bodrum region.

Gyumyushlyuk District — is a great place for a quiet and comfortable life. Here there is all the necessary infrastructure for a quality life – hotels of various stellarities, restaurants ( especially with fish cuisine ), shops, cafes, bars, medical and educational institutions, shopping centers. The beaches of the district have gentle entry into the water and are rightfully considered one of the best in the city.

FOA MARE is attractive for both life and investment. Completed objects in this area already currently cost an average of 400-700 thousand dollars. more expensive!

Technical characteristics of villas:

Each villa is located on its own land plot with a total area of 7,500 sq.m., on the territory of this site there is an outdoor pool of 30 sq.m., measuring 10x3 m. And a depth of 1.8 m.

The construction project provides for different villa layouts, depending on the layout / villa you have chosen, the area ( gross ) varies from 390 to 460 sq.m.

The villa is rented to the owner with a ( turnkey ) and household appliances from Gaggenau or Miele ( hood, dishwasher, hob and oven ). Also, all villas have a « warm » floor system. At the request of the buyer, the developer can also provide 3 different furniture options. Ceiling height in all villas 3.10 – 3.20 meters.

The project also provides for landscape design: olive trees from 400 to 1100 years old ( all trees with documents )

Each section is fenced 1.8 meters high, at the request of the buyer, the developer can replace this fence with a green fence ( trees / decorative shrub )

As for the documentary part: the developer concludes with the buyer a notarial contract of sale, with which he can be applied for citizenship. Documents for the ( Tapu ) object will be ready and issued within 2 months.

Let yourself enjoy the luxury and comfort with FOA MARE now!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 460.0
Price per m², € 2 382
Apartment price, € 1 095 707
New building location
Derekoey, Turkey
Similar complexes
Villa Luxury villa with sea view in Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Villa Luxury Villas in Natura,Beykoz
Beykoz, Turkey
from € 1,380,426
Villa Luxury Triplex Villas,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,003,485
Villa LARES VİLLAS
Doesemealti, Turkey
Villa Luxury Comfort Villas,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,381,504
You are viewing
Villa FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey
Derekoey, Turkey
from € 1,095,707
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Villa Zeray Kırsal Sapanca
Fevziye, Turkey

Kırsal Sapanca project is positioned as 26 villas on an area of 16,400 m2. Each of our villas has an area of 295 m2 and consists of 4 rooms and 1 living room. The garden areas of our villas start from 150 m2 and reach up to 540 m2. There is a 24/7 security system in the compound. Each of our villas has a smart home system, private parking, and an aquarium. In addition, there are different social areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a sports area, a Turkish Bath, a sauna, art rooms, and resting areas.
Villa Hidden Valley
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2022

EXPERIENCE WILLS PROJECT TEAM Project area: 4 536 m2

br /

Total number of villas: 11 Location: Kargicak / Alanya / Antalya

br /

Distance to the center of Alanya - 12 km

br /

Gazipasha Airport: 23 kmbr Antalya Airport: 130 km

br /

The bird's distance to the sea: 550 m

br /

Distance to the sea by car: 1200 m

br /

Distance to the point of sale: 1000 m VILLENTIVITY Plot in villa m2: from 400 m2 to 650 m2 Dekanat Decanat ( from 400 m2 to 650 m2 ).

br /

Total area of the villa: 330 m2

br /

Total area of the villa: 275 m2 The villas consist of 4 + 1. Each floor has air conditioning and 2 bathrooms for parents. All bathrooms have built-in shower sets and a shower.

br /

In each room with sea views.

br /

The living room has a fireplace with bioethanol.

br /

Each villa has its own separate garden and its own pool.

br /

These pools are a skimmer system with an antibacterial coating and small energy pools and water saving. Long service life and maintenance costs are very low.

br /

The exterior facades of the villas are isolated by heat and cold, and exterior paints can withstand many years from spills and cracks to corrosion, which may be exposed to appearance. ( no problems will arise except discoloration )

br /

All rooms have air conditioning lines and are assembled in one place on the facade.

br /

The central broom system was built for use in all rooms and public places.

br /

To cover all the floors of the villa, a underfloor heating system with watery water was built.

br /

The floors of the villa and around the foundations were isolated from water and moisture, with the exception of water lines.

br /

Thermally insulated aluminum carpentry products were used, which were effective against cold and heat, a comfortable gas glazing system ( ) br / The doors of the villa are made entirely of wood material, kitchen cabinets and other furniture are made with ultra wide varnished paint, which retains its color for many years.

br /

All rooms have TV and satellite line.

br /

 
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Bolluca Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,077,445
560 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2024

  • Private site 8 Private Villas
    - Family Concept
    - brilliant investment opportunity
    - Stylishly Designed Inner Garden
    - Private Swimming Pool for Each Villa
    - Flexible Terrace Floor for Use
    - 24/7 Security
    - Terkos lake – Kanal Istanbul 4 Minutes
    - Black Sea – Yeniköy Beach 7 Minutes
    - Istanbul New Airport 10 Minutes
    - North Marmara Highway 14 Minutes
    - Istanbul Center 27 Minutes

Realting.com
Go