Villa FOA Mare project located in Bodrum, Turkey

We present to your attention the exclusive project of villas FOA MARE!

Our project is located in the elite area of Gyumyuluk in the Bodrum region.

Gyumyushlyuk District — is a great place for a quiet and comfortable life. Here there is all the necessary infrastructure for a quality life – hotels of various stellarities, restaurants ( especially with fish cuisine ), shops, cafes, bars, medical and educational institutions, shopping centers. The beaches of the district have gentle entry into the water and are rightfully considered one of the best in the city.

FOA MARE is attractive for both life and investment. Completed objects in this area already currently cost an average of 400-700 thousand dollars. more expensive!

Technical characteristics of villas:

Each villa is located on its own land plot with a total area of 7,500 sq.m., on the territory of this site there is an outdoor pool of 30 sq.m., measuring 10x3 m. And a depth of 1.8 m.

The construction project provides for different villa layouts, depending on the layout / villa you have chosen, the area ( gross ) varies from 390 to 460 sq.m.

The villa is rented to the owner with a ( turnkey ) and household appliances from Gaggenau or Miele ( hood, dishwasher, hob and oven ). Also, all villas have a « warm » floor system. At the request of the buyer, the developer can also provide 3 different furniture options. Ceiling height in all villas 3.10 – 3.20 meters.

The project also provides for landscape design: olive trees from 400 to 1100 years old ( all trees with documents )

Each section is fenced 1.8 meters high, at the request of the buyer, the developer can replace this fence with a green fence ( trees / decorative shrub )

As for the documentary part: the developer concludes with the buyer a notarial contract of sale, with which he can be applied for citizenship. Documents for the ( Tapu ) object will be ready and issued within 2 months.

Let yourself enjoy the luxury and comfort with FOA MARE now!