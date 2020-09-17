Tourist_complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy

REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF ALL FOREST FROM 85,000 EURO WITH WARRANTY EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA.

Apartments 1 + 1, 65 M2 total area, 51 M2 living area, 1 bathroom, 2 balconies

Apartments 2 + 1, 110 M2 total area, 80.41 M2 living area, 2 bathrooms, 3 balconies

Storeys: 14

Mersin Center is 40 km away.

150 m blue flag beach

Distance to the beach 350 meters

Airport 100 km



Apartments:

1 or 2 bedrooms

living room with fitted kitchen

built-in wardrobe

Large windows

2-chamber double-glazed window

Sea and pool view

Complex infrastructure:

Design landscape

Parking

Generator

Pool

Waterpark

Recreation areas

Playground

Elevator 2

Cafe bars

Restaurants

Football site

Fitness center

Reception

Own access to the beach

Golf course

Sauna

Hamam

Thermal insulation is available on all facades of the building.

Down payment 50%, the rest is interest-free installment for 20 months

Start of construction: January 2023.

End of construction: August 2024.