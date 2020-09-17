  1. Realting.com
Tourist_complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy

Yalinayak, Turkey
from € 85,000
;
Tourist_complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
About the complex

REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF ALL FOREST FROM 85,000 EURO WITH WARRANTY EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA.

Apartments 1 + 1, 65 M2 total area, 51 M2 living area, 1 bathroom, 2 balconies
Apartments 2 + 1, 110 M2 total area, 80.41 M2 living area, 2 bathrooms, 3 balconies
Storeys: 14
Mersin Center is 40 km away.
150 m blue flag beach

Distance to the beach 350 meters

Airport 100 km


Apartments:
 1 or 2 bedrooms
living room with fitted kitchen
built-in wardrobe
Large windows
2-chamber double-glazed window
Sea and pool view

Complex infrastructure:
Design landscape
Parking
Generator
Pool
Waterpark
Recreation areas
Playground
Elevator 2
Cafe bars
Restaurants
Football site
Fitness center
Reception
Own access to the beach

Golf course

Sauna

Hamam

Thermal insulation is available on all facades of the building.

Down payment 50%, the rest is interest-free installment for 20 months

Start of construction: January 2023.

End of construction: August 2024.

 

 

Yalinayak, Turkey
Tourist_complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from € 85,000
