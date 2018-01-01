  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Premialnyy kompleks s udobnoy lokaciey

Residential complex Premialnyy kompleks s udobnoy lokaciey

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 406,714
;
Residential complex Premialnyy kompleks s udobnoy lokaciey
1 / 16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Oba Park Point is a new award complex in Alanya, in the prestigious Oba area, on the Mediterranean coast.

The Oba area has a very developed infrastructure, but at the same time it is one of the most calm and environmentally friendly. Here is the largest number of shopping centers: Alanyum shopping center, Metro hypermarket, Koçtaş building materials supermarket, as well as restaurants and cafes, pharmacies, a university, private and public schools, kindergartens, football and volleyball fields, tennis courts.

Oba Park Point, consists of 2 modern blocks of 4 floors, made using the latest architectural developments. The apartments are presented with turnkey decoration, kitchen furniture with a granite countertop, the bathroom is equipped with modern plumbing, metal front door, double glazed plastic windows, spot lighting.

Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Fitness room;
- Playground;
- Recreation area;
- Barbecue zone;
- Parking;
- Security 24/7
- CCTV camera.

Location:
Distance to the hospital: 50 m.
Distance to the sea: 900m.
Distance to the center: 1 km.
Distance to Gazipasha Airport: 35 km.

Call or write to us, tell us everything about the real estate market in Turkey!
Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 123.0
Price per m², € 3 307
Apartment price, € 406 714
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 150.0
Price per m², € 3 220
Apartment price, € 482 973
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Three-room apartment in Mahmutlar area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment building Nisantasi Istanbul Apartments Compound
Harbiye Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Bolshoy vybor kvartir v stroyaschemsya komplekse v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments and villas with spacious balconies, in a new residential complex near swimming pools and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Premialnyy kompleks s udobnoy lokaciey
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 406,714
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Square Concept Modern Project
Residential complex Square Concept Modern Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 157,808
64–132 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Squares are the world's doors to dreams.From Paris to Rome, from New York to Istanbul favorites of the world and the heart of each city. born to bring a new life From street artists to water from shopping malls to unique cafes and restaurants are becoming the new life center of Istanbul  
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s vidom na more - rayon Tuzla Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 303,835
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Tuzla district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 100 to 350 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Residential complex Zeray Perla
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
from € 232,580
Completion date: 2023
Our project is in the Başiskele district of Kocaeli, right next to our Zeray Güneşi project, with an area of 24,263 m2.It is positioned as 9 blocks, 288 flats and 20 commercial areas. Our project consists of 2 stages. In our project, we have garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal floor flats from 1+1 to 4+1.In our project, there are open and closed swimming pools, children’s playgrounds, waterfall, pond, cafeteria, fitness, sauna, Turkish bath, tennis court and indoor parking areas as a common area, together with a 24/7 security system.
Realting.com
Go