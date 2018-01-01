Residential complex Kvartira s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
About the complex
Oba Park Hill is a new luxury residential complex, built in the developed Oba area - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle.
Accessible all urban infrastructure: shops, restaurants, pharmacies, ATMs, schools, children. gardens, public transport stops, etc.
The complex includes only 30 apartments. Apartments will be rented with a clean finish. The apartments have a convenient layout, all apartments will be equipped with a high-quality kitchen set from the developer with provided compartments for household appliances.
Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory;
- Outdoor pool;
- Zone for tanning and relaxation;
- Elevators;
- Fitness room;
- Sauna / Jacuzzi;
- Children's room;
- Billiards / table tennis;
- Playground;
- Barbecue zone;
- Parking;
- CCTV cameras 24/7.
Location;
The distance to the sea is 1.8 km.
