  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartira s razvitoy infrastrukturoy

Residential complex Kvartira s razvitoy infrastrukturoy

Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 294,868
;
Residential complex Kvartira s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
1 / 18
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Oba Park Hill is a new luxury residential complex, built in the developed Oba area - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle.

Accessible all urban infrastructure: shops, restaurants, pharmacies, ATMs, schools, children. gardens, public transport stops, etc.

The complex includes only 30 apartments. Apartments will be rented with a clean finish. The apartments have a convenient layout, all apartments will be equipped with a high-quality kitchen set from the developer with provided compartments for household appliances.

Infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory;
- Outdoor pool;
- Zone for tanning and relaxation;
- Elevators;
- Fitness room;
- Sauna / Jacuzzi;
- Children's room;
- Billiards / table tennis;
- Playground;
- Barbecue zone;
- Parking;
- CCTV cameras 24/7.

Location;
The distance to the sea is 1.8 km.
Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 83.0
Price per m², € 3 553
Apartment price, € 294 868
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 177.0
Price per m², € 2 413
Apartment price, € 427 050
New building location
Ciplakli, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Siberland Avsallar for sale
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Spacious apartment in Oba
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v zavershayuschemsya proekte - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Apartment building Umraniye Tower Apartments Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Sapphire Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartira s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 294,868
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centralnoy chasti rayona Beylikdyuzyu
Residential complex Novyy proekt s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centralnoy chasti rayona Beylikdyuzyu
Akarca, Turkey
from € 248,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – BeilikyuV residential complex the following layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 93 to 135 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Novyy proekt v okruzhenii sosnovogo lesa - rayon Avsallar
Residential complex Novyy proekt v okruzhenii sosnovogo lesa - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 126,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Residential complex with 5 star infrastructure
Residential complex Residential complex with 5 star infrastructure
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 139,000
Completion date: 2023
New residential complex in Avsallar District is a five-minute walk from the sandy beach. The complex has 6 blocks. Complex infrastructure: exotic gardens, a huge pool, fitness room, sauna, Turkish hammam, children's playground, playroom, own beach. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, interior and entrance doors, plumbing. Avsallar is 22 km from the center of Alanya. The main feature of Avsallar is the sandy gentle beaches. The distance from the sea will be only 650 meters.
Realting.com
Go