Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vysokim urovnem komforta

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 184,870
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Oba Park Corner is a new luxury residential complex, built in the developed Oba area - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle. Within walking distance is the Metro store, the state hospital, the confectionery, shops, and the public transport stop. The distance to the beach is 1.3 km.

Oba Park Corner consists of one 5-story block with comfortable apartments, located in a closed fenced area, which provides parking for cars. On the 1st floor there are commercial premises. The complex is built using the most modern materials and technologies.

For sale are apartments of plank 1 1, 2 1, 3 1, with an area of 48-180 square meters. m. The apartments will be rented out on a turnkey basis, with full clean decoration, kitchen headsets, furniture and modern plumbing in bathrooms. Buying an apartment at the construction stage, you can make adjustments and your wishes to the final finish and interior.

Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Jacuzzi;
- Garden;
- Parking;
- Cafe and restaurant;
- Generator;
- Concierge;
- Security 24/7;
- Video surveillance 24/7;
- Billiards;
- Basketball platform.

Location:
Both – a prestigious developed area of Alanya, characterized by a low-rise building. Good sandy beaches, a picturesque promenade along the sea, all the necessary urban infrastructure at hand, Metro hypermarket, Alanium, Kochtash, Kipa shopping centers, many restaurants, small shops, parks and playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields, a new state hospital - all this is at your service in Oba.

Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 48.0
Price per m², € 3 851
Apartment price, € 184 870
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 68.0
Price per m², € 2 950
Apartment price, € 200 584
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
