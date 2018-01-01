Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira s vysokim urovnem komforta

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

Oba Park Corner is a new luxury residential complex, built in the developed Oba area - one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle. Within walking distance is the Metro store, the state hospital, the confectionery, shops, and the public transport stop. The distance to the beach is 1.3 km.



Oba Park Corner consists of one 5-story block with comfortable apartments, located in a closed fenced area, which provides parking for cars. On the 1st floor there are commercial premises. The complex is built using the most modern materials and technologies.



For sale are apartments of plank 1 1, 2 1, 3 1, with an area of 48-180 square meters. m. The apartments will be rented out on a turnkey basis, with full clean decoration, kitchen headsets, furniture and modern plumbing in bathrooms. Buying an apartment at the construction stage, you can make adjustments and your wishes to the final finish and interior.



Infrastructure:

- Outdoor pool;

- Jacuzzi;

- Garden;

- Parking;

- Cafe and restaurant;

- Generator;

- Concierge;

- Security 24/7;

- Video surveillance 24/7;

- Billiards;

- Basketball platform.



Location:

Both – a prestigious developed area of Alanya, characterized by a low-rise building. Good sandy beaches, a picturesque promenade along the sea, all the necessary urban infrastructure at hand, Metro hypermarket, Alanium, Kochtash, Kipa shopping centers, many restaurants, small shops, parks and playgrounds, tennis courts and football fields, a new state hospital - all this is at your service in Oba.



