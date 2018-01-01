Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone

  1. Realting.com
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 181,173
About the complex

Lotus Garden Residence is a new luxury residential complex located in the developed Oba area, one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle.

Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, pharmacy, farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, an extensive walking area.

Lotus Garden Residence consists of two residential blocks, 4 and 5 floors, located on a closed protected area of 2822 square meters. m. The total number of apartments – 26, their area – from 48 to 280 square meters. m.

The apartments are rented with a clean finish, fitted kitchen furniture, cabinets, shower and sanitary equipment in bathrooms.

Infrastructure:
The complex has all the infrastructure necessary for life and recreation: an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, a heated jacuzzi, a equipped fitness room, table tennis, a relaxation area and a barbecue, a children's outdoor playground, open parking, elevator, internet, satellite TV, video intercom, video surveillance camera system. Security is monitored around the clock.

Location:
- The distance to Alanya Hospital is 1,500 m.
- The distance to the center of Alanya is 5 km.
- The distance to the sea is 2.5 km.
- The distance from the airport is 35 km.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 66.0
Price per m², € 2 745
Apartment price, € 181 173
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
