Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires!



Lotus Garden Residence is a new luxury residential complex located in the developed Oba area, one of the most popular areas of Alanya, surrounded by nature, away from city noise and bustle.



Near the complex there are kindergartens, schools and lyceums, a new hospital, pharmacy, farmers' market, shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, football and basketball courts, an extensive walking area.



Lotus Garden Residence consists of two residential blocks, 4 and 5 floors, located on a closed protected area of 2822 square meters. m. The total number of apartments – 26, their area – from 48 to 280 square meters. m.



The apartments are rented with a clean finish, fitted kitchen furniture, cabinets, shower and sanitary equipment in bathrooms.



Infrastructure:

The complex has all the infrastructure necessary for life and recreation: an outdoor swimming pool, a sauna, a heated jacuzzi, a equipped fitness room, table tennis, a relaxation area and a barbecue, a children's outdoor playground, open parking, elevator, internet, satellite TV, video intercom, video surveillance camera system. Security is monitored around the clock.



Location:

- The distance to Alanya Hospital is 1,500 m.

- The distance to the center of Alanya is 5 km.

- The distance to the sea is 2.5 km.

- The distance from the airport is 35 km.



Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!