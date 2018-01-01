Residential complex Kvartira v spokoynom rayone Alanii
About the complex
MILANO VIP RESIDENCE 2 is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by the green strip of the municipal park. Nearby is the entire necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.
Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- The gym;
- Water park;
- Sauna / hamam;
- Parking;
- Fitness room;
- 24/7 video surveillance, security.
Distances:
- Sea and beach: 1000 m.
- Gazipasha Airport: 30 km.
- Antalya Airport: 140 km.
