Residential complex Kvartira v spokoynom rayone Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 171,005
About the complex

MILANO VIP RESIDENCE 2 is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by the green strip of the municipal park. Nearby is the entire necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- The gym;
- Water park;
- Sauna / hamam;
- Parking;
- Fitness room;
- 24/7 video surveillance, security.

Distances:
- Sea and beach: 1000 m.
- Gazipasha Airport: 30 km.
- Antalya Airport: 140 km.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0
Price per m², € 3 638
Apartment price, € 171 005
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 70.0
Price per m², € 3 420
Apartment price, € 239 407
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
