Residential complex Sovremennyy kompleks v vostrebovannom rayone

Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 140,880
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

JASMINE PARK is a new residential complex in the Oba area of Alanya.

Both are one of the prestigious areas of Alanya. Here is the state clinic, many private clinics, supermarkets and shopping centers « Alanium », « Metro », « Kochtash » etc., banks, schools and kindergartens, parks, sports grounds.

Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Recreation areas;
- BBQ area;
- Parking;
- Fitness center;
- Sauna;
- Children's playground;
- Elevator;
- Video surveillance;
- 24 hour security.

Location:
The distance to the sea is 5 km.

Call or write to us, tell us everything about the real estate market in Turkey!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 46.0
Price per m², € 3 063
Apartment price, € 140 880
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 68.0
Price per m², € 3 063
Apartment price, € 208 258
New building location
Ciplakli, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v pribrezhnom rayone goroda
Payallar, Turkey
from € 93,000
Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residence Voshititelnyy kompleks premium klassa
Yaylali, Turkey
from € 73,000
Apartment building UNITED SUITES
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 74,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartira s mebelyu i tehnikoy pod VNZh
Residential complex Kvartira s mebelyu i tehnikoy pod VNZh
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 165,000
Alanya Gikgilli District ( open for VNZH ) Apartment 1 + 1 • Area: 65 m2 • 2nd floor / 9 floor building / building age 8 years • The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with household appliances • Air conditioning in every room • Living room with kitchen – 26 m2 • Bedroom – 14 m2 • Sun node 6 m2 - 1 • Balcony 15 m2 – 1 • Distance from the sea – 1000 m. • East side • Outdoor pool with slides, Indoor pool, Fitness, Bowling, Playground, BBQ area, Garden • Infrastructure: The complex is located in the most prestigious area in the center of Alanya, within walking distance of the Hospital, Metro, shopping center Alanium, cafes, coffee houses, restaurants, bars, public transport and the beach.
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 130,000
Distance to the sea 470 mDistance to the center 3500 mAntalya Airport 110 kmGazipasa Airport 40 kmDistance to markets 100 mPublic transport 150 m 17 apartments 1 + 12 apartments 1 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 12 apartments 2 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex2 apartments 3 + 1 duplex Swimming pool Winter pool Fitness Lobby Cafeteria Restroom Toilets and showers Sauna Security Cameras External lighting Smart phone to login Central satellite system Generator Water tank and hydrophore Underfloor heating systems in bathrooms Household appliances and air conditioning
Residential complex Сomplex with 5 star hotel infrastructure
Residential complex Сomplex with 5 star hotel infrastructure
Kargicak, Turkey
from € 250,000
A new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The house is located in an environmentally friendly area of Kargyjak, only 250 from the sea. During the construction of the complex, high quality standards, modern technologies and environmentally friendly materials are used. Kargicak – a quiet area surrounded by coniferous forests, located on the Mediterranean coast at the foot of the Torro Mountains, 25 km from the airport, 3 km from the center of Mahmutlar and 15 km from the historical center of Alanya. In recent years, Kargyjak has become very popular among foreign buyers. The residential complex consists of one 6-story block, in which 55 apartments of various layouts will be located, ranging from 63 to 262 sq.m. Apartments with 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms. Including duplexes on 1-2 floors and penthouses on 6-7 floors. Ideal for those who value luxury and comfort in everyday life. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pool, water park, children's pool, heated indoor pool, sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, massage room, fitness room, cinema, covered parking, tennis court, children's playground, barbecue area, central water treatment system, billiards, generator, video surveillance system and security 24/7. In each apartment, electric shutters, a video damper system, warm floors in bathrooms and a flow water heater will be installed.
