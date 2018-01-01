  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Elitnaya villa v zhivopisnom gornom rayone

Alanya, Turkey
from € 816,698
Residential complex Elitnaya villa v zhivopisnom gornom rayone
About the complex

İKYA PARADISE VILLAS is a new complex of magnificent villas in the Bektash, Alanya area.

Bektash – is a prestigious area of Alanya, mainly built up by luxury villas and private houses, located on a picturesque mountain pier. Here is the cleanest mountain air and magnificent Mediterranean landscapes. Another advantage of this area is quick access to the central part of the city - only 10 minutes drive.

Infrastructure:
- Parking for two cars;
- Pool;
- Barbecue zone;
- Terrace;
- Jacuzzi;
- Wardrobe.

Location:
Distance to the sea: 3.9 km.
Distance to the center of Alanya: 3.5 km.
Distance to the hospital: 5 km.
Distance to the airport: 45 km.

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 226.0 – 270.0
Price per m², € 3 917 – 4 098
Apartment price, € 880 000 – 1 100 000
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
