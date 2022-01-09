Residential complex Kompleks unikalnym raspolozheniem v Alanii

Karakocali, Turkey

from € 188,300

50–160 m² 12 apartments

Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the elite area of Alanya — Both, 1300 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is nine five-story blocks with a closed territory and one block for internal infrastructure, a complex with excellent social multiple infrastructure. Both have a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stand out for their nature and clean air, and there are already quite a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life. The occupied territory of the residence will be 19400 m2. Start date — 09/01/2022 End date of construction — 09/01/2024 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 60 m2 Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 131 m2 Two-level three-room garden duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 127 m2 Two-level four-room garden duplexes 3 + 1, with an area of 207 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceiling Modern interior doors The new investment complex in Oba will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Indoor pool Children's pool Infinity pool Waterpark Cafe / Restaurant Cinema Spa center Massage rooms Steam room Turkish bath Jacuzzi Sauna Meditation Zone / Yogi Fitness center Children's playroom Playground Reception BBQ area Well-groomed green area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open / closed parking Elevators Generator Distance to the sea: 1300 meters About the area: Both – are the well-known green part of Alanya and compared to other areas, high-rise buildings are prohibited there. So the complexes have more green areas and infrastructure. Recently, due to the new hospital ( Alanya Aladdin Keikubat University ) the center of Alanya moved to Oba. In addition, the new Alanya Municipality building is also under construction in Oba in Alanya. Many buyers prefer to buy apartments in Oba because of their proximity to all social amenities. On the other hand, Both also have a fantastic one. embankment and beach clubs. People who live in Oba have an excellent city center besides the promenade. In the center of Oba there are some good restaurants. Twice a week, the fruit and vegetable market also takes place. The area is easily accessible by embankment or ring road.