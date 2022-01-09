Residential complex Kompleks unikalnym raspolozheniem v Alanii
APPLE GARDEN is a special premium residential complex with a unique location in the Oba area.
Apple Garden 1 will consist of 20 apartments with planning solutions 1 + 1, 2 + 1, as well as duplexes 3 + 1. All apartments will be rented with turnkey decoration".
Features of the apartments: granite flooring, lacquered kitchen cabinets, Star Galaxy Black Granite granite kitchen countertops, Hilton bathroom sink, insulated double-glazed windows, tempered glass shower, varnished interior doors, double safe binocular steel door.
The infrastructure of the complex includes: a pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna, a massage room, a relaxation area, a fitness center, parking, and 24-hour security.
