Residential complex Kompleks unikalnym raspolozheniem v Alanii

Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 193,038
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

APPLE GARDEN is a special premium residential complex with a unique location in the Oba area.

Apple Garden 1 will consist of 20 apartments with planning solutions 1 + 1, 2 + 1, as well as duplexes 3 + 1. All apartments will be rented with turnkey decoration".

Features of the apartments: granite flooring, lacquered kitchen cabinets, Star Galaxy Black Granite granite kitchen countertops, Hilton bathroom sink, insulated double-glazed windows, tempered glass shower, varnished interior doors, double safe binocular steel door.

The infrastructure of the complex includes: a pool with a jacuzzi, a sauna, a massage room, a relaxation area, a fitness center, parking, and 24-hour security.


Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 47.0
Price per m², € 4 107
Apartment price, € 193 038
New building location
Ciplakli, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kompleks unikalnym raspolozheniem v Alanii
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
