Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v pribrezhnom rayone goroda
About the complex
GÜLERYÜZ RESIDENCE - a new residential complex in the Payallar, Alanya area.
Payallar – a small coastal area of Alanya. Payallar is located 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport and 110 km from Antalya Airport.
Object Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Children's playroom;
- Children's playground;
- Jacuzzi;
- Gym;
- Barbecue;
- Sauna;
- Camellia;
- Conference room;
- Parking.
Location:
The distance to the sea is 2 km.
