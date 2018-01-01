  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v pribrezhnom rayone goroda

Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v pribrezhnom rayone goroda

Payallar, Turkey
from € 93,000
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks v pribrezhnom rayone goroda
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

GÜLERYÜZ RESIDENCE - a new residential complex in the Payallar, Alanya area.

Payallar – a small coastal area of Alanya. Payallar is located 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport and 110 km from Antalya Airport.

Object Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Children's playroom;
- Children's playground;
- Jacuzzi;
- Gym;
- Barbecue;
- Sauna;
- Camellia;
- Conference room;
- Parking.

Location:
The distance to the sea is 2 km.

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 57.0
Price per m², € 1 641
Apartment price, € 93 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 94.0
Price per m², € 1 471
Apartment price, € 137 500
New building location
Payallar, Turkey
You are viewing
