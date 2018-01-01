  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke

Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke

Boztepe, Turkey
from € 98,750
;
Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Mavi Deniz Residence is a new residential complex located in Antalya Province, Okurjalar District.

Okurjalar – Alanya district, a cozy resort on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. It is considered one of the most inexpensive and quiet areas, and has become a resort relatively recently. However, every year the popularity of this coastal territory is growing among tourists and buyers of real estate from abroad

Infrastructure:
- Swimming pool;
- Playground;
- Open parking;
- Camellia;
- Sauna;
- Fitness;
- Turkish bath.

Location:
Gazipasha Airport is 65 km away.
Antalya Airport is 85 km away.
To the beach - 750 meters.

Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 63.0
Price per m², € 1 577
Apartment price, € 98 750
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 312 000
New building location
Boztepe, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools and sports club, with views of the forest and the Black Sea, Riva, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Mahmutsevketpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks koncepcii Zdorovyy Dom v prestizhnom rayone Saryer
Akarca, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kadikoy Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex ELEXUS
Mersin, Turkey
Residential complex Exodus Riverside Residence
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
Boztepe, Turkey
from € 98,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 145,000
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Area from 55 to 120 square meters. Distance to the sea 2200 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Residential complex Investment project in Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from € 145,000
Completion date: 2023
A grand residential project in the Oba area ( Alanya ) which includes the best design and infrastructure for a quality and comfortable life. The uniqueness of the Project is that it is located in a quiet, calm area of Oba, 2.7 km from beautiful sandy beaches, surrounded by nature. Both are a prestigious area of the city, with low European development, located closest to the center of Alanya. He is also famous for the number of private schools and colleges. The area is growing and developing rapidly, amid this, real estate prices are growing rapidly. And now about the residential project. The complex consists of three seven-story blocks of unusual shape and design. Between the blocks there is a large swimming pool with a water park. The rich infrastructure of the complex will make relaxation or accommodation as comfortable as possible. For the convenience of residents of this project there will be a shuttle service to the beach and back. A distinctive feature of the residential complex is the beautiful nature around, the majestic mountains and the Obachai River. This project presents: -Apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 52.5 m2 to 59.5 m2 -Apartments 2 + 1 with personal pools from 146 m2 to 321 m2 -Apartments 2 + 1 duplexes 113 m2 to 114 m2 -Apartments 3 + 1 duplexes 170 m2 to 176 m2 -Apartments 4 + 1 duplexes 161 m2 Completion is planned in July 2023.
Residential complex Novostroyka v ekologichnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha
Residential complex Novostroyka v ekologichnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 139,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 106 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Realting.com
Go