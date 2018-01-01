  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex v rayone Demirtash Alaniya

Residential complex v rayone Demirtash Alaniya

Yesiloez, Turkey
from € 146,000
;
Residential complex v rayone Demirtash Alaniya
1 / 15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Introducing a new project 450 meters from the sea in the area of Demirtash, Alanya. The area is famous for its spacious sandy and pebble beaches. The absence of strong tides guarantees the safety of vacationers.

In Demirtash there are also two famous tourist places: the canyon of Zapadere and the ruins of the ancient city of Ciedra.

In addition, shops, bakeries, cafes and the local farmers market are within walking distance.

The residence consists of two nine-story blocks on a plot of 5 152 m2. Each apartment in this project offers stunning sea views. All apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms. This property is suitable for investment, rental, as well as housing for recreation and life.

Infrastructure:

- outdoor pool

- indoor pool

- relaxation area and barbecue

- gym

- hammam

- rest room

- children's playground

- parking

Start of construction December 2022

The completion of construction in May 2024.

New building location
Yesiloez, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v prestizhnom rayone Basin Express - Bagdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Two Bedroom Full furnished Apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Modern River View apartment in Alanya, Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
Residential complex ZhK v zhivopisnom prigorode Alanii - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment building Umraniye Tower Apartments Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex v rayone Demirtash Alaniya
Yesiloez, Turkey
from € 146,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and working areas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from € 231,115
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Prince’s Islands. The residence features working areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a kids' club, a spa area. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in one of the most popular and prestigious areas of Istanbul, within walking distance of a metro station, just a few minutes away from universities, shopping malls and hospitals. Metro station - 870 meters Coast - 5 km Maltepe - 8 km Kadıköy - 22 km Airport - 25 km Taksim - 33 km
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a quiet and green neighborhood, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 240,861
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a cafe, kids' playgrounds, a large green area. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Franke/Siemens kitchen appliances (oven, cooker, hood, dishwasher) Underfloor heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a luxury and quiet area, near shopping malls, schools, hospitals and marinas, highways and public transport stops.
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Residential quarter Elite residential complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 113,000
We bring to your attention a new modern project which will be located in the heart of the rapidly developing area of ​​Alanya, Avsallar.Avsallar is an amazing area with its own developed infrastructure, as well as numerous pine forests. This complex is located on a large area of ​​2.950 m², consists of one block, and 66 apartments, of which 56 are 1 + 1 apartments, 10 are 2 + 1 apartments. 1+1 (42 m²) 2+1 (84 m²)   Internal Infrastructure SPA-center:Turkish bathSaunalocker roomsshowersmassage roomGymPlaygroundPlayroom External Infrastructure Swimming pool with children's section Pool terraceSun loungers by the poolAlcoveLighting around the poolChildren playgroundbarbecue area Technical Features 2 elevators for 10 people eachSatellite TV connection to each unitInternet cable in every apartment.GeneratorLobby for guests. Start of construction of the complex: November 2021 Completion of the construction of the complex: November 2022
Realting.com
Go