Residential complex v rayone Demirtash Alaniya

Introducing a new project 450 meters from the sea in the area of Demirtash, Alanya. The area is famous for its spacious sandy and pebble beaches. The absence of strong tides guarantees the safety of vacationers.

In Demirtash there are also two famous tourist places: the canyon of Zapadere and the ruins of the ancient city of Ciedra.

In addition, shops, bakeries, cafes and the local farmers market are within walking distance.

The residence consists of two nine-story blocks on a plot of 5 152 m2. Each apartment in this project offers stunning sea views. All apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen and fully equipped bathrooms. This property is suitable for investment, rental, as well as housing for recreation and life.

Infrastructure:

- outdoor pool

- indoor pool

- relaxation area and barbecue

- gym

- hammam

- rest room

- children's playground

- parking

Start of construction December 2022

The completion of construction in May 2024.