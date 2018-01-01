Residential complex Unikalnyy proekt v rayone Oba pod grazhdanstvo

  1. Realting.com
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 265,000
About the complex

Elka Homes presents a grand new business class project in the Oba area, just 750 meters from the Mediterranean Sea.

The residential complex will consist of 11 four floor blocks, including 202 apartments in an area of 21,500 m2. Various layout options will be presented.

Each apartment will have warm floors, a « smart house » system, a set of built-in kitchen appliances ( oven, stove and hood ), a flow water heater.

On the territory of the complex there will be indoor parking for 278 places. Each apartment will have its own parking space attached.

The covered social infrastructure will occupy 975 m2 and consist of a indoor heated pool, a hammam, a sauna, a salt cave, a fitness room, a separate Pilates room, a children's playroom, a restaurant.

An open social zone will be located on the territory of 15,500 m2. It will include: an outdoor pool, a children's pool, a children's playground, a platform for teenagers, a tropical garden with a special platform for yoga, many large and multifunctional landscape areas.

The complex will also have a shopping complex, which will occupy 1600 m2. In which there will be everything necessary for a comfortable stay of the inhabitants of the complex.

The project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship, and is also located in an area open for obtaining VNZH.

Payment

  • %35 first payment – for the balance of payment we provide interest-free installments until June 2025 

For more information, please call

 

New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
