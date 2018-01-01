  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke

Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke

Boztepe, Turkey
from € 98,750
;
Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Mavi Deniz Residence is a new residential complex located in Antalya Province, Okurjalar District.

Okurjalar – Alanya district, a cozy resort on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. It is considered one of the most inexpensive and quiet areas, and has become a resort relatively recently. However, every year the popularity of this coastal territory is growing among tourists and buyers of real estate from abroad

Infrastructure:
- Swimming pool;
- Playground;
- Open parking;
- Camellia;
- Sauna;
- Fitness;
- Turkish bath.

Location:
Gazipasha Airport is 65 km away.
Antalya Airport is 85 km away.
To the beach - 750 meters.

Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 63.0
Price per m², € 1 571
Apartment price, € 98 750
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², € Price on request
Apartment price, € 312 000
New building location
Boztepe, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Super predlozhenie pod investicii v rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Eksklyuzivnyy proekt v Kargydzhake
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter New large-scale project in the Kargicak area
Kargicak, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
Boztepe, Turkey
from € 98,750
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with a unique design
Residential complex Residential complex with a unique design
Kargicak, Turkey
from € 180,000
Completion date: 2024
A new residential complex with a unique design, which serves as an example of modern architecture, will be located in the Kargicak region of. Alanya. The complex is located near the second largest golf course in Turkey, and is also located 1600 meters from the sea. The start of construction is scheduled for November 2022. Planners are offered to your attention: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The apartments will be equipped with a smart home system and a warm floor, floor tiles from the porcelain can be replaced with a laminate at the request of the owner. The view from the windows of the apartments can be on the mountains, pool or sea. The infrastructure of the complex includes: tennis court, football field, outdoor parking, indoor pool, gym, sauna, Roman steam room. And also, you will have the opportunity not only to make your apartment at the best price at the development stage, but also to get the opportunity to install before the end of the project.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 108,270
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 166 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential quarter New Apartments in Alanya Oba Close to Social Amenities
Residential quarter New Apartments in Alanya Oba Close to Social Amenities
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 125,000
-These New Apartments in Alanya coming to a very good location in Oba close to all social amenities such as school, children park, walking area, hospitals, beach, banks, and post offices. This real estate in Alanya highly recommends for those who are looking for a new investment opportunity in Oba, Alanya. Highlights of new Alanya Apartments -Close to All Social Amenities -New Apartments with high quality -Payment plan up to 18 months New Alanya Apartments with Rich Complex FacilitiesThis new residential complex has two blocks and a total of 35 apartments including 1+1 and 3+1 penthouse. There are 2  shops under the B block. New Apartments in Alanya nicely located in oba which one of the central areas of the district. Alanya Oba is very popular by international and Turkish investors so the area is rapidly developing. Alanya, Oba district is preferred for a peaceful life. other advantages are complex is build a maximum of 4 floors in Oba, Alanya. The distance of the complex is ideal for permanent and holiday living close to everything like sopping, social areas and hospitals The complex has rich facilities such as a swimming pool, Game room, BBQ, Sauna, car parking, aquapark, security cameras, fitness center, elevator and children pool. The common facilities of apartments considered for your luxury living. There are two Type of apartment and an optional private pool1 bedroom apartments are 63 sqm, it comprised a living room with an American kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, and a terrace 3 bedroom penthouses are 160 sqm with a large living room, 3 bedrooms on two floors and 2 bathrooms and the impressive duplex penthouses optional with private pools.  Payment Terms 40% when the contract signed 60% in 18 months installment( 0 interest) 
Realting.com
Go