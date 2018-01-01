Residential complex Rezidenciya v uyutnom kurortnom ugolke
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Mavi Deniz Residence is a new residential complex located in Antalya Province, Okurjalar District.
Okurjalar – Alanya district, a cozy resort on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. It is considered one of the most inexpensive and quiet areas, and has become a resort relatively recently. However, every year the popularity of this coastal territory is growing among tourists and buyers of real estate from abroad
Infrastructure:
- Swimming pool;
- Playground;
- Open parking;
- Camellia;
- Sauna;
- Fitness;
- Turkish bath.
Location:
Gazipasha Airport is 65 km away.
Antalya Airport is 85 km away.
To the beach - 750 meters.
Call or write, with pleasure we will advise you for free!