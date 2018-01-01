  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone

Toslak, Turkey
from € 129,000
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v zhivopisnom rayone
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

FARALYA PANORAMA is a new residential complex of luxury with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Alanya, 15 km from the center. Nearby is the entire necessary urban infrastructure: cafes, restaurants, bars, shops, shopping centers, hospitals, pharmacies, parks, banks and public transport stops.

Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Indoor heated pool;
- The gym;
- Sauna / hamam;
- Parking;
- Fitness room;
- Playground;
- Children's room;
- 24/7 Protection and video surveillance.

Distances:
- Sea and beach: 1400 m.
- Gazipasha Airport: 70 km.
- Antalya Airport: 110 km.
- Alanya Center: 15 km.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 57.0
Price per m², € 2 269
Apartment price, € 129 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 115.0
Price per m², € 1 831
Apartment price, € 210 000
New building location
Toslak, Turkey
You are viewing
