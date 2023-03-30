Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
INCI RESIDENCE is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mahmutlar, 5 km from the center of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by a green strip of the municipal park.
The residential complex will consist of a 5-story residential block in which 30 apartments will be located.
Features of the apartments: steel entrance door, video intercom, balcony, windows and balcony doors with double glazing, interior doors, built-in kitchen headset with granite work surface, equipped bathroom ( shower, plumbing kit, built-in furniture, wall mirror ), wall cover – washable paint, main and decorative lighting, sockets and switches, central satellite system, wiring under air conditioning.
The complex offers internal infrastructure: garden, outdoor pool, basketball ring, tennis court, playground, relaxation areas, camellia, barbecue area, billiard room, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, elevator, generator, intercom, caretaker, video surveillance system and parking.
Distances:
- Sea and beach: 200 m.
- Gazipasha Airport: 30 km.
- Antalya Airport: 140 km.
- Alanya Center: 5 km.
Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!