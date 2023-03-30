Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya

  1. Realting.com
Yaylali, Turkey
from € 155,000
About the complex

INCI RESIDENCE is a new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure, located in the popular resort town of Mahmutlar, 5 km from the center of Alanya. From the seashore and the beautiful sandy beach it is separated only by a green strip of the municipal park.

The residential complex will consist of a 5-story residential block in which 30 apartments will be located.

Features of the apartments: steel entrance door, video intercom, balcony, windows and balcony doors with double glazing, interior doors, built-in kitchen headset with granite work surface, equipped bathroom ( shower, plumbing kit, built-in furniture, wall mirror ), wall cover – washable paint, main and decorative lighting, sockets and switches, central satellite system, wiring under air conditioning.

The complex offers internal infrastructure: garden, outdoor pool, basketball ring, tennis court, playground, relaxation areas, camellia, barbecue area, billiard room, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, elevator, generator, intercom, caretaker, video surveillance system and parking.

Distances:
- Sea and beach: 200 m.
- Gazipasha Airport: 30 km.
- Antalya Airport: 140 km.
- Alanya Center: 5 km.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², € 2 932
Apartment price, € 155 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², € 2 567
Apartment price, € 256 000
Yaylali, Turkey
