Residential complex Kompleks v samom uyutnom rayone Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 200,000
Alanya, Turkey
from € 200,000
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 57.0
Price per m², € 3 518
Apartment price, € 200 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 123.0
Price per m², € 2 527
Apartment price, € 310 000
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
StayProperty offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 110 square meters. Distance to the sea 1500 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 84 to 150 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
The luxury residential project is located in a very quiet area of Oba Alanya. The complex is 3,500 meters from the sea, where you can spend time outdoors. A complex with unique panoramic views of the magnificent Taurus Mountains, the Mediterranean Sea and the historic fortress of Alanya, surrounded by pine trees, citrus trees and avocado gardens! The original project consists of 5 elite blocks, 90 luxury planning apartments 3 + 1 and 5 + 1. Cleaning of apartments, a kitchen with granite countertops, an equipped bathroom, an iron entrance door, interior doors, quality windows, walls painted with ecological paint, on the floor there are high-quality tiles and laminates, switches and sockets, basic and point lighting — all this is already included in the price of the apartment! With an initial contribution of 30%, interest-free installment is provided.
