Villa Elitnaya villa v sovremennom kurortnom gorode

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 736,258
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

ATLAS PREMIUM VILLAS are luxury villas in Kargicak in the Alanya region, which is the most modern and developing resort town in Turkey.

The villas are located on an area of 3,493 sq.m. They have landscape gardening and are also surrounded on one side by mountains, and on the other by the Mediterranean Sea.

ATLAS PREMIUM VILLAS presents 6 villas:

Villa A. The area of the villa is 700 sq.m. Living area - 400 sq.m. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 2 living rooms. Land - 680 sq.m.

Villa B. Area - 700 sq.m. Living area - 400 square meters. m. The villa includes 4 bedrooms and 2 living rooms. Land - 660 square meters. m.

Villas C and D. The area of each villa is 465 sq.m. Living area - 260 square meters. m. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 1 living room. Land - 550 sq.m.

Villa E. Area - 372 square meters. m. Living area - 238 square meters. m. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 1 living room. Land - 530 square meters. m.

Villa F. Area - 372 square meters. m. Living area - 238 square meters. m. The villa has 4 bedrooms and 1 living room. Land - 570 square meters. m.

Each villa has its own infrastructure: pool, garage, own elevator, hammam, sauna, automatic irrigation system of the garden.

Panoramic windows of villas offer breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Ancient Castle of Alanya. The villas are great for both housing and investment.

Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Cafes, restaurants;
- Embankment;
- Medical facilities;
- Educational institutions.

Call or write, select an object for you in Alanya! Free legal support!

New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
