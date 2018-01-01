  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartira s panoramnymi vidami na gory i more

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 211,674
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

PALMIRA RESIDENCE - a premium complex located in the most popular and harmonious area of Alanya – Kargicak. In this area, all modern residential complexes of the Lux class are combined". And they have coniferous forests and panoramic views of the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea.

The apartments are presented: 1 + 1, with one bedroom, one living room with a total area of 50 and 70. 2 + 1, two bedrooms, one living room, with a total area of 90 sq.m. 2 + 1, two bedrooms, one living room with a total area of 130 square meters. m. 3 + 1, three bedrooms, one living room, duplex, with a total area of 180

All apartments are presented in a clean finish with modern and high-quality materials. With cabinet furniture in bathrooms, in the kitchen and hallway. Built-in modern technology.

Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Indoor pool;
- Children's pool and water park;
- Turkish hammam;
- Lobby;
- Playground.

In walking distance from the complex are shops, cafes, restaurants, educational institutions, medical institutions and all other socially significant objects. Which guarantees a comfortable stay.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², € 4 233
Apartment price, € 211 674
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 74.0
Price per m², € 3 918
Apartment price, € 289 902
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 372.0
Price per m², € 1 979
Apartment price, € 736 258
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
