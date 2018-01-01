Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks v centre populyarnogo rayona
About the complex
Soho SUNGATE is an elite residential complex in the center of the popular Alanya Mahmutlar district. Located 400 meters from the Mediterranean Sea.
The building has 9 floors. In construction, only high-quality materials and aesthetics in detail are used. The design includes laconic parts, calm tones, panoramic windows and glass balconies, which betrays the ease of construction. The total area of the plot is 1.127 sq.m.
The apartments are presented: 1 + 1 one bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 three bedrooms and a living room. Each apartment offers panoramic and bewitching views of the mountains and the Mediterranean Sea.
Infrastructure:
- Lobby;
- Outdoor pool;
- Children's outdoor pool;
- Indoor heated pool;
- Recreation area with sun loungers;
- Sauna;
- Fitness;
- A room for Pilates and yoga;
Within walking distance are shops, cafes and restaurants, a fitness club, pharmacies.
