  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira s panoramnym vidom

Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira s panoramnym vidom

Payallar, Turkey
from € 110,494
;
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira s panoramnym vidom
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Auris Park - located in the Payallar Alanya area in the center of developed infrastructure. In this place you can enjoy landscape views and the Mediterranean Sea. The complex also combines modernity, where you can completely immerse yourself in the urban atmosphere and retire in a cozy atmosphere.

Auris Park was created by the best architects and designers. Panoramic windows and glazed balconies create lightness and aesthetics.

The apartments are presented: 1 + 1 with one bedroom and a living room, 2 + 1 with two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 duplex, 2 + 1 duplex, 4 + 1 duplex. Apartments with designer interior, fitted kitchen and bathroom.

The complex has its own infrastructure:
- Open parking;
- Outdoor pool;
- Separate children's pool;
- Barbecue zone;
- Sauna;
- Fitness center.

Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 49.0
Price per m², € 2 255
Apartment price, € 110 494
New building location
Payallar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Complex in the popular tourist area of ​​Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence Acar Verde Residences with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Goerele Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence close to the coast and highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira s panoramnym vidom
Payallar, Turkey
from € 110,494
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks na poberezhe
Okurcalar, Turkey
from € 154,000
Completion date: 2024
The complex is unique due to its favorable location in Okurjalar Alanya, it is located where most of the luxurious 5-star hotels are located, in the center of this area and just a 3-minute walk from the sandy local beach. Just 20 meters from the complex are the post office, restaurants, shops, butchers, a pharmacy and a weekly market on Tuesdays, where you can buy fruits and vegetables from local farmers. On the seashore there are restaurants with an excellent selection of dishes and drinks. Just 200 meters from the complex there is a magnificent park area, where there is both a basketball and tennis court, as well as a football court, places for recreation and exercise equipment that can be used for free, and just a 5-minute walk is one of the largest and most recent water parks in Alanya. Most of the apartments of the complex will have sea views from the second floor and a large selection of amenities in the territory, including: a lrasse landscape garden with tropical flowers and trees, a pavilion for relaxation and relaxation, large outdoor pool, heated indoor pool, children's pool, pool bar, gazebo, indoor and outdoor playground for children, adult playroom, sauna, massage rooms, relaxation area, fitness center, electric water heater, 24-hour security and video surveillance, energy generator, central television satellite system.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, garden, and small lakes, in a quiet area, Uskudar, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 2,326,000
Agency: TRANIO
Residential complex in a quiet area, surrounded by greenery. The project includes 4 buildings, landscaped area with recreation areas and small lakes, storage room. Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 3-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, balcony or terrace. Some apartments have laundry room, walk-in closet, and storage room. Facilities and equipment in the house The complex also has a cinema hall, lounge area, basketball court, security system, and surveillance cameras. Location and nearby infrastructure Near the complex there are bus stops, shopping centers, school, and golf club.
Residential complex The New Vadistanbul
Residential complex The New Vadistanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 703,000
Completion date: 2022
New Vadistanbul is now  developed by the same construction company just a few step away from the former one!! The construction company, "Avrupa Konutları" is making new remarkable project next to Maslak and on the TEM Highway. The project is less than 20 min far from Istanbul Airport, 10 min distance to Bosphorus Bridge, 15 Min distance to Sisli and Taksim Area. Full family concept project includes golf yard, govermental and private schools, horse farm and whatever your kids would need or have pleasure.
Realting.com
Go