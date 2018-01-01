Residential complex Sovremennaya kvartira s panoramnym vidom
About the complex
Auris Park - located in the Payallar Alanya area in the center of developed infrastructure. In this place you can enjoy landscape views and the Mediterranean Sea. The complex also combines modernity, where you can completely immerse yourself in the urban atmosphere and retire in a cozy atmosphere.
Auris Park was created by the best architects and designers. Panoramic windows and glazed balconies create lightness and aesthetics.
The apartments are presented: 1 + 1 with one bedroom and a living room, 2 + 1 with two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 duplex, 2 + 1 duplex, 4 + 1 duplex. Apartments with designer interior, fitted kitchen and bathroom.
The complex has its own infrastructure:
- Open parking;
- Outdoor pool;
- Separate children's pool;
- Barbecue zone;
- Sauna;
- Fitness center.
