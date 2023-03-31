Residential complex Ekologichnyy kompleks v okruzhenii gor
About the complex
Botanik Garden is a premium residential complex in the Kestel area between Mahmutlar and Tosmur. 15 minutes from the center of Alanya. Kestel is a place where you can retire and enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and the Toros Mountains.
The complex “ Botanic Garden ” is viewed from modern and environmentally friendly materials. Panoramic windows and open balconies create a laconic and modern look. The complex area is -12,000 square meters. m. The complex is created from two blocks of five floors.
Apartments with modern layouts from 43 to 130 square meters. m. Linear two - three-room, two-level with two bedrooms and two-level with four bedrooms. Apartments with clean decoration, with cabinet furniture, kitchens and baths. The apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
Complex infrastructure:
- Children's room;
- Pool;
- Fitness - center;
- Sauna.
Within walking distance is modern infrastructure with restaurants, cafes, a playground, a promenade with cycle paths. Kestel also has a school and university.
The Botanik Garden residential complex is an ideal solution for permanent residence and investment.
