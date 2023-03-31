  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Ekologichnyy kompleks v okruzhenii gor

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 210,000
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Botanik Garden is a premium residential complex in the Kestel area between Mahmutlar and Tosmur. 15 minutes from the center of Alanya. Kestel is a place where you can retire and enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean Sea and the Toros Mountains.

The complex “ Botanic Garden ” is viewed from modern and environmentally friendly materials. Panoramic windows and open balconies create a laconic and modern look. The complex area is -12,000 square meters. m. The complex is created from two blocks of five floors.

Apartments with modern layouts from 43 to 130 square meters. m. Linear two - three-room, two-level with two bedrooms and two-level with four bedrooms. Apartments with clean decoration, with cabinet furniture, kitchens and baths. The apartments offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Complex infrastructure:
- Children's room;
- Pool;
- Fitness - center;
- Sauna.

Within walking distance is modern infrastructure with restaurants, cafes, a playground, a promenade with cycle paths. Kestel also has a school and university.

The Botanik Garden residential complex is an ideal solution for permanent residence and investment.

Call us and we will provide a free selection of the best objects in Turkey for your budget and wishes!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 43.0
Price per m², € 4 887
Apartment price, € 210 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 67.0
Price per m², € 4 406
Apartment price, € 295 000
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
