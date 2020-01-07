Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from € 175,000

38 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2021

New apartments in Mahmutlar for every taste, with excellent location, at very attractive prices. Mahmutlar is increasingly popular with foreign buyers of Turkish real estate, those who intend to live comfortably, but at the same time away from the bustle of the city and frantic traffic. We want to present our new, excellent project in the center of the Mahmutlar district in the elite residential complex Zera Panorama 2, located in a beautiful picturesque place, just 450 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. High quality construction and decoration, chic modern infrastructure of the complex, affordable all city amenities for a comfortable life and relaxation, a large number of shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, green parks, fountains and playgrounds. A high-quality post office, banks, school, hospital are located, twice a week a large bazaar arrives, with very low prices, but the highest quality of farm products. There is also a center of Russian culture, where you and your children will find interests. And the chic embankment of Mahmutlar, deservedly enjoys love and popularity among all residents and guests of the resort. Now you have a unique opportunity to purchase your dream apartment in Turkey, by installments of 12 months, paying the down payment - only 30% of the cost of the apartment, and make the remaining contributions within 12 months. The start date of the complex is 07/01/2020, and the end date is 08/01/2021. Zera Panorama 2 chic project will consist of one 5-story building and occupy an area of 650 square meters.m. The house will have a total of 21 apartments of various sizes and layouts for every taste. Apartments with various layouts are offered, ranging from 37.5 square meters. meters to 161 square meters.meters. Cozy apartments 1 + 1: from 37.5 square meters.m to 63 sq.m. Spacious apartments 2 + 1: from 87 sq.m to 126 sq.m. Chic duplexes 2 + 1: from 87 square meters.m to 111 sq.m. Duplexes 3 + 1: from 117 sq.m to 161 sq.m. All apartments have an open-plan kitchen combined with a living room, one and three bedrooms, depending on the meter, a bathroom or several, balconies and terraces. And they will be equipped with all the necessary equipment, the highest quality. In the kitchen area, high-quality headsets will be installed, with a surface made of natural stone, all the most modern plumbing is installed, shower cabs and mirrors in bathrooms, as well as a water heater. Original suspended ceilings and spot lamps will be mounted in all apartments of the complex. The floors in all apartments will be made of natural materials, granite and ceramic tiles, as well as laminate. Panoramic PVC windows with double glazing, steel entrance doors, stylish interior rooms, t.e the price includes full clean decoration and the described equipment of the apartment. Of all the apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, beautiful views of the mountains, the sea and the surrounding area open. The future owners will only have to choose textiles, furniture and household items. And managers for the post-sale service of our company can help you with this. And also, help order a transfer from the airport and to the airport, insure your apartment and you, take out your health insurance. https://www.zerahomes.com/en/uslugi Separately, it is worth describing the infrastructure of the complex. Everything is created here for your comfort, safety and pleasure. On the green well-groomed area there is a large swimming pool with umbrellas and sun loungers, a children's pool, a barbecue area and relaxation. The complex will have a fitness room in the building, as well as a sauna. Hurry to purchase these apartments in Turkey, at the lowest prices, at the construction stage, and our company will be happy to help you with this. You will be satisfied with the choice. If you have additional questions, we are at your service at any time! We will help you buy an apartment in Alanya!