  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste

Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 164,924
;
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste
1 / 11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Goldsun 11 - located in the city center of the Mahmutlar district, 300 meters from the sea. The complex combines urban life and, thanks to the closed territory, you can retire in peace.

The complex has its own infrastructure: Outdoor pool, sauna, fitness, relaxation area, lounge area by the pool.

Apartments with an area of 1 + 1 one bedroom and a living room of 58 sq.m. Penthouses 2 + 1 two bedrooms and one living room 112 sq. M. m. The apartments are rented in a clean finish with designer repairs and fitted furniture.

Infrastructure:
- Supermarkets;
- Restaurants;
- Cafe;
- Fruit shops;
- Educational center.

Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 58.0
Price per m², € 2 844
Apartment price, € 164 924
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 112.0
Price per m², € 2 265
Apartment price, € 253 730
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a kids' playground and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Furnished 3 bedroom penthouse with seperate kitchen
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Zeray Harmony City
Izmit, Turkey
from € 83,017
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Roskoshnaya kvartira v tihom meste
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 164,924
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, with views of the sea, city, park and forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Kadikoey, Turkey
from € 502,608
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in the elite district of Uskudar in the Anatolian part of Istanbul, surrounded by nature reserves and forest parks. The project has a picturesque view of the Çamlıcu TV Tower, which can be reached in 8 minutes by car to enjoy breakfast from the observation deck. Near the Küçük Çamlıca TV tower there is a small forest park with walking paths, seasonal flower beds, ponds, and children's playgrounds. On the project's territory, the developer will create the Benleo park with walking paths, a beach, separate areas for sunbathing, sports games, yoga, camping and picnic, decorative and biological ponds and an orchard. The project also includes swimming pool, children's pool, parking spaces, cafe, TV area, fitness center, spa area, kids club, table tennis and squash courts, library, and lounge areas. Apartment options: 5-bedroom duplex apartments and standard apartments ranging from 41m2 to 688 m2. Each apartment has a jacuzzi and spacious balconies or terraces with views of the city, forest, sea and park. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located a few minutes from the Acibadem Medical Center, one of the famous sites of Istanbul, and near the E5 highway, which connects the European and Asian parts. Distance to some objects: 2 km to D100, which is along the entire coastline. The metrobus runs along the highway across the entire city. 1 km to Akasya Mall. 3 km to Emaar Square Mall. 3 km to Validebag Nature Reserve 4.2 km to Bagdat Street, famous for its fashionable shops and restaurants. 5 km to the wide promenade, the length of which is 35 km.
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Residential complex Roskoshnye rezidencii na prodazhu v samom centre goroda Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
from € 333,750
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 85 to 218 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Zera Panorama 2
Residential complex Zera Panorama 2
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 175,000
38 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2021
Developer: Zera Homes
New apartments in Mahmutlar for every taste, with excellent location, at very attractive prices. Mahmutlar is increasingly popular with foreign buyers of Turkish real estate, those who intend to live comfortably, but at the same time away from the bustle of the city and frantic traffic. We want to present our new, excellent project in the center of the Mahmutlar district in the elite residential complex Zera Panorama 2, located in a beautiful picturesque place, just 450 meters from the Mediterranean Sea. High quality construction and decoration, chic modern infrastructure of the complex, affordable all city amenities for a comfortable life and relaxation, a large number of shops and supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, green parks, fountains and playgrounds. A high-quality post office, banks, school, hospital are located, twice a week a large bazaar arrives, with very low prices, but the highest quality of farm products. There is also a center of Russian culture, where you and your children will find interests. And the chic embankment of Mahmutlar, deservedly enjoys love and popularity among all residents and guests of the resort. Now you have a unique opportunity to purchase your dream apartment in Turkey, by installments of 12 months, paying the down payment - only 30% of the cost of the apartment, and make the remaining contributions within 12 months. The start date of the complex is 07/01/2020, and the end date is 08/01/2021. Zera Panorama 2 chic project will consist of one 5-story building and occupy an area of 650 square meters.m. The house will have a total of 21 apartments of various sizes and layouts for every taste. Apartments with various layouts are offered, ranging from 37.5 square meters. meters to 161 square meters.meters. Cozy apartments 1 + 1: from 37.5 square meters.m to 63 sq.m. Spacious apartments 2 + 1: from 87 sq.m to 126 sq.m. Chic duplexes 2 + 1: from 87 square meters.m to 111 sq.m. Duplexes 3 + 1: from 117 sq.m to 161 sq.m. All apartments have an open-plan kitchen combined with a living room, one and three bedrooms, depending on the meter, a bathroom or several, balconies and terraces. And they will be equipped with all the necessary equipment, the highest quality. In the kitchen area, high-quality headsets will be installed, with a surface made of natural stone, all the most modern plumbing is installed, shower cabs and mirrors in bathrooms, as well as a water heater. Original suspended ceilings and spot lamps will be mounted in all apartments of the complex. The floors in all apartments will be made of natural materials, granite and ceramic tiles, as well as laminate. Panoramic PVC windows with double glazing, steel entrance doors, stylish interior rooms, t.e the price includes full clean decoration and the described equipment of the apartment. Of all the apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, beautiful views of the mountains, the sea and the surrounding area open. The future owners will only have to choose textiles, furniture and household items. And managers for the post-sale service of our company can help you with this. And also, help order a transfer from the airport and to the airport, insure your apartment and you, take out your health insurance. https://www.zerahomes.com/en/uslugi Separately, it is worth describing the infrastructure of the complex. Everything is created here for your comfort, safety and pleasure. On the green well-groomed area there is a large swimming pool with umbrellas and sun loungers, a children's pool, a barbecue area and relaxation. The complex will have a fitness room in the building, as well as a sauna. Hurry to purchase these apartments in Turkey, at the lowest prices, at the construction stage, and our company will be happy to help you with this. You will be satisfied with the choice. If you have additional questions, we are at your service at any time! We will help you buy an apartment in Alanya!
Realting.com
Go