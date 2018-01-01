Residential complex Premialnaya villa s sovremennoy arhitekturoy

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Le Jardin Villas are private premium villas near Goldcity in Kargicak.

Kargyjak is a popular resort town 17 km from Alanya. It has all the necessary modern infrastructure.

The complex is built on a fenced area of 6533 sq.m. with a distance to the sea of 2000 meters. Consists of 18 villas with a modern design, panoramic windows, a private pool and landscaped territory.

The villas are represented: duplex 3 + 1 with an area of 200 - 225 - 250 sq.m. Triplex 4 + 1 and an area of 250 km. With a clean finish, with modern technology, designer furniture, a built-in bathroom and a kitchen. Only modern and high-quality materials are used.

Each villa has its own pool and park.

Infrastructure:
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Pharmacy;
- Fitness center;
- Beauty salon;
- Medical facilities.

An ideal solution for both life and investment!

With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects in Turkey!
 

