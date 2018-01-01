Residential complex Premialnaya villa s sovremennoy arhitekturoy
About the complex
Le Jardin Villas are private premium villas near Goldcity in Kargicak.
Kargyjak is a popular resort town 17 km from Alanya. It has all the necessary modern infrastructure.
The complex is built on a fenced area of 6533 sq.m. with a distance to the sea of 2000 meters. Consists of 18 villas with a modern design, panoramic windows, a private pool and landscaped territory.
The villas are represented: duplex 3 + 1 with an area of 200 - 225 - 250 sq.m. Triplex 4 + 1 and an area of 250 km. With a clean finish, with modern technology, designer furniture, a built-in bathroom and a kitchen. Only modern and high-quality materials are used.
Each villa has its own pool and park.
Infrastructure:
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Pharmacy;
- Fitness center;
- Beauty salon;
- Medical facilities.
