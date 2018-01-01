Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
About the complex
Marelatus Residence is a residential complex in the Alanya region, in the resort modern suburb of Kargyjak. With bewitching views of the sea and mountains. Consists of two blocks. Total area - 8,000 sq.m.
Kargyjak is the eastern region of Alanya, located 17 km from the city center. It has all the necessary modern infrastructure. Here you can get complete peace and solitude with the natural.
The apartments are presented: 1 + 1 bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room. With panoramic windows overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. The territory is surrounded by landscaping and landscape views.
Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Fitness - center;
- Parking;
- Tennis court;
- Spa;
- Playground.
