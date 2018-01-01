  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more

Kargicak, Turkey
from € 131,980
;
Residential complex Kvartira s zavorazhivayuschimi vidami na more
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Marelatus Residence is a residential complex in the Alanya region, in the resort modern suburb of Kargyjak. With bewitching views of the sea and mountains. Consists of two blocks. Total area - 8,000 sq.m.

Kargyjak is the eastern region of Alanya, located 17 km from the city center. It has all the necessary modern infrastructure. Here you can get complete peace and solitude with the natural.

The apartments are presented: 1 + 1 bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room. With panoramic windows overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and mountains. The territory is surrounded by landscaping and landscape views.

Infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Fitness - center;
- Parking;
- Tennis court;
- Spa;
- Playground.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 53.0
Price per m², € 2 490
Apartment price, € 131 980
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 131.0
Price per m², € 2 231
Apartment price, € 292 241
New building location
Kargicak, Turkey
