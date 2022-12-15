Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira ryadom s morem

Kadikoey, Turkey

from € 234,515

Completion date: 2023

Residents of this complex can enjoy excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the center of Istanbul. It is located in the Fikirtepe area of the Asian part of Istanbul. A distinctive feature of the — location is excellent transport accessibility. Within walking distance there are two metro stations, a metro bus stop and the D-100 motorway, which allows you to get to any part of Istanbul in a convenient way. Getting to the airport is also easy. Within walking distance are a park, many shops and restaurants. There are several public and private hospitals, educational institutions and other social facilities in the area. The object consists of three cases with a height of 7 to 24 floors. They have 467 apartments and 96 commercial premises. A shopping complex is located right on the territory, which is especially convenient for shopping enthusiasts. Schedules from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 in several versions with one or two bathrooms are available for selection. The area of apartments varies from 77.74 to 366.83 square meters. Finishing is done in a stylish, modern design using quality materials. The internal infrastructure includes outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness room, a sauna and hammams, indoor and outdoor parking. For children on the territory there are several playgrounds. The Fikirtepe district is developing intensively, and the cost of housing in it is growing. This makes the object attractive not only for life, but also for investment.