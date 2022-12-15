Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira ryadom s morem

  1. Realting.com
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 153,214
;
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

Goldsun 12 is a unique residential complex that combines modern design, coziness and harmony. The complex is located in the Mahmutlar area, 300 meters from the sea.

Apartments are available in several versions: 1 + 1 54 sq.m and 62.5 sq.m. 2 + 1 79 sq.m and 88 sq.m. Penthouses 2 + 1 94 sq.m. and 109 sq.m, Penthouses 3 + 1 144 sq.m. In the clean finish, kitchen set, equipped bathrooms, in the bathrooms of the wall – ceramic tiles,
high-quality modern ceramic flooring, interior panel doors, steel front door, air conditioning findings, installed water heaters.

The complex consists of one block of 9 floors. It has its own modern infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Barbecue zone;
- Fitness - hall;
- Lobby;
- Table tennis;
- Playground.

Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.

Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 54.0
Price per m², € 2 837
Apartment price, € 153 214
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 79.0
Price per m², € 2 434
Apartment price, € 192 249
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Type B_81
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Apartment building BEGONIA GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 80,000
Residential complex Elite project in Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter litore Residence Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Other complexes
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 250,149
Agency: W Estates
Overview: a prestigious residential project located in a regenerating district with upcoming on-demand projects. It is close to the city center and traveling to neighboring districts only takes a few minutes.  Invest in this project and maximize the quality of your life.    Why Buy This Property: High rental income and return on investment Reasonable prices and suitable for Turkish residence permit  Spacious terraces Located in an area with high capital appreciation    Location: Located in the Kagithane district, an area that is making huge strides in building modern infrastructure making it a desired destination for investors who want to live in the central location of Istanbul.  Kagithane has a road network advantage with the TEM highway and E-5 highway passing through the district. The municipality of Kagithane also makes living in this district worthwhile with measures they have put in place to ensure security and peace in its neighborhoods.   Prime Features of Apartment and Facilities:          - 24/7 security - Reception services and 24/7 room service - Recreation areas - Kids playroom - Game center - Valet parking -Concierge - All sports lounge - Gym - Cleaning services and house keeping - Car rental service - IT support - Cafes and Restaurants - Healthcare Services    Pricing and Availability: 1+0 measuring from 55m2 and prices start from 272.000 USD 1+1 measuring from 90m2 and prices start from 494.000 USD  2+1 measuring from 128m2 and prices start from 544.500 USD
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Alanii rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Alanii rayon Demirtash
Alanya, Turkey
from € 85,000
50–55 m² 6 apartments
Completion date: 2023
A new project in the open under the VNZH district - Demirtash. Located in the central part of the area. The occupied territory of the residence will be 1640 m2. Number of apartments — 24. Start date — 12/15/2022 End date of construction — 12/31/2023 Apartment Layouts: One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 58 m2 Two-level four-room penthouses 3 + 1, with an area of 142 m2 Apartment Information: Cleaning The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower Suspension ceilings Modern interior doors The new complex in Demirtash will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens. And the apartments themselves have a convenient layout. Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool Children's pool Jacuzzi Sauna Fitness center Playground Playground Billiards BBQ area Concierge Security 24/7 Video surveillance 24/7 Open parking Elevator Generator Distance to the sea: 1200 meters
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
from € 234,515
Completion date: 2023
Agency: FOA INVEST
Residents of this complex can enjoy excellent views of the Sea of Marmara and the center of Istanbul. It is located in the Fikirtepe area of the Asian part of Istanbul. A distinctive feature of the — location is excellent transport accessibility. Within walking distance there are two metro stations, a metro bus stop and the D-100 motorway, which allows you to get to any part of Istanbul in a convenient way. Getting to the airport is also easy. Within walking distance are a park, many shops and restaurants. There are several public and private hospitals, educational institutions and other social facilities in the area. The object consists of three cases with a height of 7 to 24 floors. They have 467 apartments and 96 commercial premises. A shopping complex is located right on the territory, which is especially convenient for shopping enthusiasts. Schedules from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 in several versions with one or two bathrooms are available for selection. The area of apartments varies from 77.74 to 366.83 square meters.  Finishing is done in a stylish, modern design using quality materials. The internal infrastructure includes outdoor and indoor pools, a fitness room, a sauna and hammams, indoor and outdoor parking. For children on the territory there are several playgrounds. The Fikirtepe district is developing intensively, and the cost of housing in it is growing.  This makes the object attractive not only for life, but also for investment.
