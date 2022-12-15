Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira ryadom s morem
About the complex
Goldsun 12 is a unique residential complex that combines modern design, coziness and harmony. The complex is located in the Mahmutlar area, 300 meters from the sea.
Apartments are available in several versions: 1 + 1 54 sq.m and 62.5 sq.m. 2 + 1 79 sq.m and 88 sq.m. Penthouses 2 + 1 94 sq.m. and 109 sq.m, Penthouses 3 + 1 144 sq.m. In the clean finish, kitchen set, equipped bathrooms, in the bathrooms of the wall – ceramic tiles,
high-quality modern ceramic flooring, interior panel doors, steel front door, air conditioning findings, installed water heaters.
The complex consists of one block of 9 floors. It has its own modern infrastructure:
- Pool;
- Barbecue zone;
- Fitness - hall;
- Lobby;
- Table tennis;
- Playground.
