Residential complex Kompleks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy

Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 125,889
Residential complex Kompleks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
About the complex

Goldsun 13 is a modern residential complex within walking distance of the center of Mahmutlar. 300 meters from the sea.

A complex of one block of 5 floors. With its own infrastructure and landscaping. Available on site: Recreation area
sauna, gym, bicycle parking.

For sale are available apartments 1 + 1 55 sqm. Penthouses 2 + 1 110 sq.m. In the clean finish, kitchen set, equipped bathrooms, in the bathrooms of the wall – ceramic tiles, high-quality modern ceramic flooring, interior panel doors, steel front door, air conditioning conclusions, installed water heaters.

Infrastructure:
- Supermarkets;
- Restaurants;
- Cafe;
- Fruit shops;
- Educational center.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.0
Price per m², € 2 289
Apartment price, € 125 889
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 110.0
Price per m², € 1 845
Apartment price, € 202 984
New building location
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 125,889
