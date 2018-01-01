Residential complex Kompleks s sobstvennoy infrastrukturoy
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Goldsun 13 is a modern residential complex within walking distance of the center of Mahmutlar. 300 meters from the sea.
A complex of one block of 5 floors. With its own infrastructure and landscaping. Available on site: Recreation area
sauna, gym, bicycle parking.
For sale are available apartments 1 + 1 55 sqm. Penthouses 2 + 1 110 sq.m. In the clean finish, kitchen set, equipped bathrooms, in the bathrooms of the wall – ceramic tiles, high-quality modern ceramic flooring, interior panel doors, steel front door, air conditioning conclusions, installed water heaters.
Infrastructure:
- Supermarkets;
- Restaurants;
- Cafe;
- Fruit shops;
- Educational center.
