Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy

Kuyucak Koey, Turkey

JYLO COMPLEX « ORHIDE » IN THE HIGHER

🌸 The project « Orchid » is located in Iskel at a distance of 1 km from the sea. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure for life, such as shops, restaurants, schools, banks, pharmacies and more.

LOCATION:

📍 1 km to the sea

📍 3.5 km to Iskele

📍 6.5 km to. Boaz

📍 22 km to. Famagusta

📍 47 km to Ercan Airport



🏡 Complex « Orchid » includes 5 detached villas 4 + 1, 6 townhouses 3 + 1 and 36 apartments ( studios, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ).

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:

🔘 Minimarket

🔘 Cafeteria

🔘 Gym

🔘 Pool 55 m2

🔘 Charging Station for Tesla

🔘 Walking areas

🔘 Playground

🔘 Children's pool with slides

🔘 Parking

🔘 Transfer to the sea

VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS:

Studio apartments ( 40 m2 + terrace 11 m2 + garden 14 m2 ) – 89 900 £

Duplex apartments 1 + 1 ( 60 m2 + terrace 11 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2 ) – from 119 702 £

Duplex Apartments 2 + 1 ( 94 m2 + terrace 10.5 m2 + roof terrace 55 m2 ) – 143 990 £

Apartments 3 + 1 ( 125 m2 + terrace 36 m2 + garden 15.5 m2 ) – from 185 000 £

Duplex apartments 3 + 1 ( 129 m2 + terrace 24 m2 + roof terrace 70 m2 ) – from 194 000 £

Townhouse 3 + 1 ( 181 m2 + terrace 56.5 m2 + roof terrace 74 m2 ) – from 282 325 £

Villa 4 + 1 ( 250 m2 + terrace 46 m2 + rooftop terrace 88 m2 ) – 369 947 £



💸 PAYMENT PLAN:

Deposit 5000 £

Down payment 30-35%

The remaining installment for 36 months, quarterly payments



Other payments:

0.5% stamp duty

5% VAT

2000 £ Transformer fee ( for apartments )

3000 £ Transformator fee ( for dachauses and villas )



🏁 Completion: fall 2025.