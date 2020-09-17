Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy
About the complex
REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF ALL FOREST FROM 65,000 EURO WITH WARRANTED EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA!
g. Mersin / g. Erdemli district AYAS
Residential complex 12 floor
Sea view from 3 floors
1 + 1 – 48 M2 usable area – 1st floor from 65.00 EURO
2 + 1 – 84.69 M2 usable area – 4th floor 100.000 EURO
1 + 1 – 78.42 M2 usable area DUBLEKS – 12 floor 90.000 EURO
The apartment includes:
1.Kitchen headset
2.Furniture in the bathroom
3.Storage system
4.Joinery
5.Suspension ceiling
6.Laminate on the floor
7.Ceramic tiles in bathrooms and hallway
8.Shower cabin
9.Plumbing
10.Metal front door
eleven.Window blocks
12.Air conditioning
thirteen.Gas pad
14.TV pod
fifteen.Interior doors
sixteen.Glass balcony fence
17.Sockets
The territory of the LCD includes:
1.Adult and children's outdoor pool
2.Kidship
3.Conversations
4.Barbecue zones
5.Park landscaping
6.Parking
7.Manager room
8.Two elevators
9.Automatic entry doors
10.Generator
Beach 100 meters
Migros 300 meters
Restaurants 200 meters
Mersin Center 50 km
Erdemli 15 km
Beginning of 02/15/2023.
End of construction 07/01/2024.