Residential complex Dlya prozhivaniya ili dlya investiciy

Yalinayak, Turkey
from € 65,000
About the complex

REAL ESTATE FOR THE INVESTMENT OF ALL FOREST FROM 65,000 EURO WITH WARRANTED EXTREME AND HIGHEST INCOME FROM ARENDA!

g. Mersin / g. Erdemli district AYAS

Residential complex 12 floor

Sea view from 3 floors

1 + 1 – 48 M2 usable area – 1st floor from 65.00 EURO

2 + 1 – 84.69 M2 usable area – 4th floor 100.000 EURO

1 + 1 – 78.42 M2 usable area DUBLEKS – 12 floor 90.000 EURO

The apartment includes:

1.Kitchen headset

2.Furniture in the bathroom

3.Storage system

4.Joinery

5.Suspension ceiling

6.Laminate on the floor

7.Ceramic tiles in bathrooms and hallway

8.Shower cabin

9.Plumbing

10.Metal front door

eleven.Window blocks

12.Air conditioning

thirteen.Gas pad

14.TV pod

fifteen.Interior doors

sixteen.Glass balcony fence

17.Sockets

The territory of the LCD includes:

1.Adult and children's outdoor pool

2.Kidship

3.Conversations

4.Barbecue zones

5.Park landscaping

6.Parking

7.Manager room

8.Two elevators

9.Automatic entry doors

10.Generator

Beach 100 meters
Migros 300 meters
Restaurants 200 meters
Mersin Center 50 km

Erdemli 15 km

Beginning of 02/15/2023.

End of construction 07/01/2024.

New building location
Yalinayak, Turkey
Residential complex ORHIDEYa
Kuyucak Koey, Turkey

JYLO COMPLEX « ORHIDE » IN THE HIGHER

🌸 The project « Orchid » is located in Iskel at a distance of 1 km from the sea. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure for life, such as shops, restaurants, schools, banks, pharmacies and more. 

LOCATION: 
📍 1 km to the sea 
📍 3.5 km to Iskele 
📍 6.5 km to. Boaz 
📍 22 km to. Famagusta 
📍 47 km to Ercan Airport 
 
🏡 Complex « Orchid » includes 5 detached villas 4 + 1, 6 townhouses 3 + 1 and 36 apartments ( studios, 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 ). 

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: 
🔘 Minimarket 
🔘 Cafeteria 
🔘 Gym 
🔘 Pool 55 m2 
🔘 Charging Station for Tesla 
🔘 Walking areas 
🔘 Playground 
🔘 Children's pool with slides 
🔘 Parking 
🔘 Transfer to the sea 

VOLUMENCE OF OBJECTS: 
Studio apartments ( 40 m2 + terrace 11 m2 + garden 14 m2 ) – 89 900 £ 
Duplex apartments 1 + 1 ( 60 m2 + terrace 11 m2 + roof terrace 35 m2 ) – from 119 702 £ 
Duplex Apartments 2 + 1 ( 94 m2 + terrace 10.5 m2 + roof terrace 55 m2 ) – 143 990 £ 
Apartments 3 + 1 ( 125 m2 + terrace 36 m2 + garden 15.5 m2 ) – from 185 000 £ 
Duplex apartments 3 + 1 ( 129 m2 + terrace 24 m2 + roof terrace 70 m2 ) – from 194 000 £ 
Townhouse 3 + 1 ( 181 m2 + terrace 56.5 m2 + roof terrace 74 m2 ) – from 282 325 £ 
Villa 4 + 1 ( 250 m2 + terrace 46 m2 + rooftop terrace 88 m2 ) – 369 947 £ 
 
💸 PAYMENT PLAN: 
Deposit 5000 £ 
Down payment 30-35% 
The remaining installment for 36 months, quarterly payments 
 
Other payments: 
0.5% stamp duty  
5% VAT 
2000 £ Transformer fee ( for apartments ) 
3000 £ Transformator fee ( for dachauses and villas ) 
 
🏁 Completion: fall 2025.
Residential complex Proekt na etape stroitelstva - 50 metrov ot plyazha Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 67.5 to 78 m2.The distance to the sea is 50 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra – is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock. As a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private.
