Apartment in New Building Kvartira vashey mechty

Toroslar, Turkey
from € 65,000
About the complex

SEA IN THE GIFT !!!

Have fun buying !!!

g. Mersin, Tese district, gasified area.

In our project, consisting of 3 blocks built on a land plot of 5997 m2, 13-story blocks A and 13-story blocks B and C consist of 12 floors. The number of apartments on each floor – 5 in each block. Apartments

1 + 1 – 56 M2 – 65.000 EURO

2 + 1 – 77 M2 – 79.000 EURO  

Distance to the sea: 300 meters

General characteristics

Natural gas system ( central )

Thermal resistant pumice used

Smart elevator system

Internal Fire detector

Full generator

Internal features

Suspension ceiling

Kitchen cabinets

Wardrobe

Bathroom cabinets

Kitchen worktops

Steel front door

PVC windows

Silicon-based import paint

Plumbing 1st class

1st class shower

Spunt parquet 10 mm

Glass balcony railings

Features of the social zone

Street pool

Open parking

Open playground

Camellia

Fitness, sauna and hammam under block B

 

Down payment 50%, the rest in installments is interest-free!!!

START: 12/30/2022

DESIGN: 12/30/2024

New building location
Toroslar, Turkey
