Apartment in New Building Kvartira vashey mechty
About the complex
SEA IN THE GIFT !!!
Have fun buying !!!
g. Mersin, Tese district, gasified area.
In our project, consisting of 3 blocks built on a land plot of 5997 m2, 13-story blocks A and 13-story blocks B and C consist of 12 floors. The number of apartments on each floor – 5 in each block. Apartments
1 + 1 – 56 M2 – 65.000 EURO
2 + 1 – 77 M2 – 79.000 EURO
Distance to the sea: 300 meters
General characteristics
Natural gas system ( central )
Thermal resistant pumice used
Smart elevator system
Internal Fire detector
Full generator
Internal features
Suspension ceiling
Kitchen cabinets
Wardrobe
Bathroom cabinets
Kitchen worktops
Steel front door
PVC windows
Silicon-based import paint
Plumbing 1st class
1st class shower
Spunt parquet 10 mm
Glass balcony railings
Features of the social zone
Street pool
Open parking
Open playground
Camellia
Fitness, sauna and hammam under block B
Down payment 50%, the rest in installments is interest-free!!!
START: 12/30/2022
DESIGN: 12/30/2024