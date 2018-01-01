Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v populyarnom rayone
About the complex
DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
The AHM SUNSHINE 2 residential complex is located in Payallar, in one of the most developing areas of Alanya.
In this area you can enjoy coniferous forests, citrus gardens and beautiful sandy beaches. From the center of Alanya - 15 minutes.
The apartment is presented with various modern layouts: 1 + 1 one bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 two-level, 4 + 1 two-level. In the finishing.
The internal infrastructure corresponds to the level of a five-star hotel, there are three swimming pools – open, indoor and children's, modern SPA zone, fitness center, cinema, billiards, tennis court, basketball court, gazebos and recreation areas, children's playgrounds, open parking.
Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions;
- Pharmacy;
- Shop;
- Beauty salon;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants.
Call or write, we will be happy to provide all the information and advise you for free!