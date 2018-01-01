Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v populyarnom rayone

  1. Realting.com
Payallar, Turkey
from € 103,500
About the complex

The AHM SUNSHINE 2 residential complex is located in Payallar, in one of the most developing areas of Alanya.

In this area you can enjoy coniferous forests, citrus gardens and beautiful sandy beaches. From the center of Alanya - 15 minutes.

The apartment is presented with various modern layouts: 1 + 1 one bedroom and living room, 2 + 1 two bedrooms and a living room, 3 + 1 two-level, 4 + 1 two-level. In the finishing.

The internal infrastructure corresponds to the level of a five-star hotel, there are three swimming pools – open, indoor and children's, modern SPA zone, fitness center, cinema, billiards, tennis court, basketball court, gazebos and recreation areas, children's playgrounds, open parking.

Infrastructure:
- Educational institutions;
- Pharmacy;
- Shop;
- Beauty salon;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 63.0
Price per m², € 1 639
Apartment price, € 103 500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 74.0
Price per m², € 1 746
Apartment price, € 129 500
New building location
Payallar, Turkey
