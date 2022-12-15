Residential complex Apartamenty v prekrasnom rayone goroda Alanya

Karakocali, Turkey

A modern comfort class residential complex located in a quiet area of Alanya, with its own established infrastructure. Oba is one of the most sought after areas of Alanya. Impressive architectural design, using quality materials, gives the buildings expressiveness and emphasizes the unique architecture of the project. It will consist of 7 blocks, 5 floors with a total of 268 apartments on a plot of 17800 m2. The distance to the sea is 2600 m., to the center of Alanya-5000 m., to the city hospital -2500 m., and in less than 10 minutes on foot, you can walk to a supermarket, shop and school. Entrance to the courtyard will be carried out using an automated access control and management system. On the territory of the complex will be located: a swimming pool, children's and sports grounds, as well as a cozy space for relaxation. Landscaping includes landscaping and decoration with plant and flower compositions throughout the residential complex. On the first floors there will be a spa center, a fitness room, a sauna, a hammam, a children's room, billiards and table tennis, a jacuzzi, a Playstation game and TV monitor, a restaurant, a cinema room. 1+1- 50 m2-110 m² 2+1- 85 m2-135 m² 3+1—115-145 M² 4+1-146 M² Indoor/outdoor pool water heater Elevator Garden Gardener and porter BBQ Billiards and table tennis steam room Children's swimming pool The gym Generator Bath Jacuzzi Indoor/outdoor garage Concierge massage room Central satellite system parking Playstation game and TV monitor Restaurant Sauna Movie Tennis court Volleyball and basketball court WiFi Camellia Security system 24/7 Children's room Floor heating Double glazed windows Noise isolation Construction start date — 12/15/2022 Construction completion date—12/15/2024 (18 months)