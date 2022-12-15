Residential complex Apartamenty v prekrasnom rayone goroda Alanya
About the complex
ROYAL GARDEN is located in a beautiful area of Alanya - Kestel.
The complex attracts with its architectural design and modern infrastructure. The total area of the complex is 3090 sq.m. The complex consists of two blocks. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters.
The complex includes duplex apartments with a terrace, with modern layouts and various options. Area from 92 sq.m. up to 151 sq.m. Starting from apartments 1 + 1 duplex and ending with the layout 4 + 1 duplex.
Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Conversations for relaxation;
- Cinema;
- Steam room;
- Parking;
- Sauna;
- An open and closed playground;
- Fitness room.
