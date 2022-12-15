  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty v prekrasnom rayone goroda Alanya

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 145,500
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

ROYAL GARDEN is located in a beautiful area of Alanya - Kestel.

The complex attracts with its architectural design and modern infrastructure. The total area of the complex is 3090 sq.m. The complex consists of two blocks. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters.

The complex includes duplex apartments with a terrace, with modern layouts and various options. Area from 92 sq.m. up to 151 sq.m. Starting from apartments 1 + 1 duplex and ending with the layout 4 + 1 duplex.

Infrastructure:
- Outdoor pool;
- Conversations for relaxation;
- Cinema;
- Steam room;
- Parking;
- Sauna;
- An open and closed playground;
- Fitness room.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for FREE! Let's provide planning options!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.0
Price per m², € 2 379
Apartment price, € 145 500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 93.0
Price per m², € 2 633
Apartment price, € 245 500
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
