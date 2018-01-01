Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa v ekologichnom rayone

  1. Realting.com
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 107,500
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

LEGEND LOFT - a premium residential complex located in Avsallar near Alanya, 800 meters from the center of the suburbs. Avsallar is an environmentally friendly area of Alanya, surrounded by coniferous forests, mountains and the Mediterranean Sea with sandy beaches.

Legend Loft consists of six 10-story residential blocks. The complex is 33,325 sq.m. In construction, only high-quality materials and aesthetics in detail are used.

The complex includes apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 51-58 sq.m. 2 + 1 with an area of 72 sq.m. Duplex 2 + 1 with an area of 95 -116 sq.m. Duplex 5 + 1 with an area of 144 -149 sq.m.

The modern complex is rich in its own infrastructure:
- Well-maintained landscaped territory
- Landscaping Garden
- Outdoor pool
- Children's pool
- Fitness center
- Indoor pool
- Turkish hammam
- Massage room
- Cinema
- Playground
- BBQ areas
- Tennis court
- Sports ground
- Car parking

All modern infrastructure of the district is within walking distance: supermarkets, shops, cafes, restaurants.

Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Turkey! Consultation is FREE!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 51.0
Price per m², € 2 103
Apartment price, € 107 500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 71.0
Price per m², € 2 227
Apartment price, € 158 500
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Kompleks premium-klassa v ekologichnom rayone
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 107,500
