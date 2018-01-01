  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 197,500
Residential complex Kompleks v okruzhenii zhivopisnoy prirody
About the complex

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.

We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!

- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!

DIAMOND LOFT. The luxury residential complex is located in the picturesque resort area of Avsallar. Located 25 km from the center of Alanya.

Diamond Loft is built in a modern style of two separate 10 floor buildings. The complex with a total area of 7568 sq.m. It has beautiful beaches and picturesque green nature.

Apartments are presented with modern layouts: 1 + 1, 57-79 sq.m. 2 + 1, 83-88 sq.m. Duplexes 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 5 + 1, 105-178 sq.m. With full turnkey luxury finishes".

Complex infrastructure:
- Outdoor and indoor pools ( heated );
- Children's pool;
- Fitness room;
- Sauna;
- Turkish baths;
- Playground;
- Tennis court, table tennis;
- BBQ area.

Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 96.0
Price per m², € 2 177
Apartment price, € 209 500
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 102.0
Price per m², € 1 931
Apartment price, € 197 500
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
