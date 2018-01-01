Residential complex Investicionno-privlekatelnaya kvartira

DRUG INTRODUCTION FROM 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.



We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!



- exclusive real estate;

- assistance in organizing the move;

- annual investment income up to 20%;

- financial guarantee of income;

- legal protection of the transaction;

- free consultation;

- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.

- select real estate for your budget and desires!



HP11 Edirne Lala Paşa City is a new residential complex away from the bustle of the city. Surrounded by modern architecture and natural nature.



The complex is located on the territory of 1,400 sq.m. 15 minutes from the center of Edirne and 3 minutes from the center of Lalapasha.



The residential complex presents apartments with a modern layout 1 + 1 one bedroom and a living room. Area 63 sq.m. With open balconies and panoramic views of the city.



The complex has 20 shops and 24 apartments. Also in the complex, each owner has his own parking space.



Infrastructure:

- Shops;

- Pool;

- Fitness center;

- Educational institutions;

- Medical facilities;

- Bank branches;

- Beauty salon.



HP11 Edirne Lala Paşa City is an ideal solution for permanent residence and investment!



Full legal support from the beginning to the end of the transaction! Call or write! We will give a full consultation for free!