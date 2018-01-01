  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Investicionno-privlekatelnaya kvartira

Sariyer, Turkey
from € 68,950
About the complex

HP11 Edirne Lala Paşa City is a new residential complex away from the bustle of the city. Surrounded by modern architecture and natural nature.

The complex is located on the territory of 1,400 sq.m. 15 minutes from the center of Edirne and 3 minutes from the center of Lalapasha.

The residential complex presents apartments with a modern layout 1 + 1 one bedroom and a living room. Area 63 sq.m. With open balconies and panoramic views of the city.

The complex has 20 shops and 24 apartments. Also in the complex, each owner has his own parking space.

Infrastructure:
- Shops;
- Pool;
- Fitness center;
- Educational institutions;
- Medical facilities;
- Bank branches;
- Beauty salon.

HP11 Edirne Lala Paşa City is an ideal solution for permanent residence and investment!

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 63.0
Price per m², € 1 094
Apartment price, € 68 950
