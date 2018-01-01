Residential complex Roskoshnaya villa v zhivopisnom rayone
About the complex
RUMİ VİLLALARI. The villas are located in the picturesque Injekum area. Total area - 7,000 sq.m. 24 villas - duplex.
From each villa you can observe a bewitching view of the Mediterranean Sea.
The villas are represented by a living area of 155 sq.m. The territory of one villa is 300 sq.m. All bedrooms, have my own bath. Each villa has its own heated pool and garden.
The villa is rented in a clean finish: a built-in American-style kitchen, equipped bathrooms, ceilings with point and ice lighting, a video phone, a fire alarm system.
Infrastructure:
- Heated pool;
- Playground;
- Cafe;
- Restaurants;
- Fitness center.
