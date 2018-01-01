Residential complex Apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Alanii

Karakocali, Turkey

The Tosmur district is ideal for those people who love a calm, measured life, but do not want to go far from the center of lively Alanya, where life is seething day and night. In this area, the Dim Chai River flows. Not everyone knows about this attraction. A very interesting and pleasant place that is definitely worth a visit. Local residents love to spend their free time here — they come to family picnics and romantic dates. You can just relax perfectly, or you can actively relax. Fishing, bungee, waterproofing and much more. There are also a huge number of all kinds of restaurants, cafes and recreation centers. Duplex 3 + 1 is located just 600m from the Dim Chai River. The apartment has three balconies, which will allow owners to sit in a rocking chair or on a sofa, over a cup of coffee or tea, plenty to enjoy a favorable climate and enjoy a chic sea view. The large area of the apartment is 200m ² allows rational use of space. Bright studio kitchen, 3 balconies, 2 bathrooms and 3 bathrooms. The price of the apartment includes all appliances: refrigerator, washing machine and dishwasher, TV, exercise bike, air conditioning in each room. And also all the upholstered furniture. The building of 2017 was built. South facade. On the territory of the complex is a swimming pool. There is an elevator. The basement has a grocery store A101. The monthly aid is composed of 150 Turkish liras. Stop by and live!