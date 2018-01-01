Residential complex Apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone Alanii

  1. Realting.com
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 180,000
About the complex

Serdar Uygun Premium Residence Oba is located in the Oba area, one of the most prestigious and landscaped areas of. Alanya. A unique architecture and comfortable habitat make it an ideal place to live and relax.

The project includes 7 five-story blocks, which offer 268 apartments ranging from 50 to 146 square meters. m. There are apartments with a private pool and terrace.

Apartments include double glazed windows, a warm floor system, the use of noise insulation, a smart home system, a video intercom, panoramic windows, a kitchen set, a bathroom, a central satellite system.

In the closed protected area of the complex, it is planned to create its own infrastructure at the level of a five-star hotel: 3 huge pools ( open, indoor and children ), SPA zone ( Turkish bath, sauna, jacuzzi ), massage room, billiards, table tennis, tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, restaurant, cinema, recreation areas and barbecue, kids club, garage. Concierge service and round-the-clock security are provided.

The distance to the sea is 2600 m, a permanent convenient transfer will be organized for residents.

Complex infrastructure:
- Fitness center
- Garden with fruit and exotic trees
- Pool with water slides for adults and children
- Open and closed playgrounds
- Turkish bath \ sauna \ steam room
- Cinema
- Cafe
- Tennis court
- Conversations for relaxation
- Walking lanes
- 24 hour security, video surveillance

ADVANTAGES OF THE INTEGRATED:
- Good transport accessibility
- Exclusive project
- Private territory
- Landscaping
- High rental income
- Environmentally friendly area

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 50.0
Price per m², € 3 623
Apartment price, € 180 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 133.0
Price per m², € 3 367
Apartment price, € 445 000
New building location
Residential complex Apartamenty s panoramnymi vidami na gory v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 52 to 174 square meters. Distance to the sea 3300 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk's famous avenue and is equipped for cycling, jogging, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty ot zastroyschika
Seki, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The new investment project is located in an environmentally friendly and rapidly developing area of Demirtash. The project was created so that residents feel comfortable and comfortable. In this residential project, consisting of 60 apartments, beautiful views of the sea and mountains will open. Apartments with layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 will be rented in a clean finish with a modern and stylish design. All apartments are bright, spacious and comfortable.
The complex will have all the necessary infrastructure: an outdoor swimming pool with a jacuzzi,
indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi, garden with landscape design, barbecue area with gazebo,
children's play area, SPA zone, massage rooms, gym, relaxation room.
Completion is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2023.
Residential quarter Spacious duplex in Tosmur, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
The Tosmur district is ideal for those people who love a calm, measured life, but do not want to go far from the center of lively Alanya, where life is seething day and night. In this area, the Dim Chai River flows. Not everyone knows about this attraction. A very interesting and pleasant place that is definitely worth a visit. Local residents love to spend their free time here — they come to family picnics and romantic dates. You can just relax perfectly, or you can actively relax. Fishing, bungee, waterproofing and much more. There are also a huge number of all kinds of restaurants, cafes and recreation centers. Duplex 3 + 1 is located just 600m from the Dim Chai River. The apartment has three balconies, which will allow owners to sit in a rocking chair or on a sofa, over a cup of coffee or tea, plenty to enjoy a favorable climate and enjoy a chic sea view. The large area of the apartment is 200m ² allows rational use of space. Bright studio kitchen, 3 balconies, 2 bathrooms and 3 bathrooms. The price of the apartment includes all appliances: refrigerator, washing machine and dishwasher, TV, exercise bike, air conditioning in each room. And also all the upholstered furniture. The building of 2017 was built. South facade. On the territory of the complex is a swimming pool. There is an elevator. The basement has a grocery store A101. The monthly aid is composed of 150 Turkish liras. Stop by and live!
