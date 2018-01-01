Residential complex Kvartira s prekrasnym vidom na gornyy peyzazh

Alanya, Turkey

Premium design villas in Tepe in an elite area located on a hillside. Alanya is a short drive from Tepe, it is here that you will find large shopping centers, banks, schools, pharmacies and hospitals.

The area of the plot is 4,134 m2, separate unit blocks of villas, which consist of 2.5 floors. The fabulous design of the residential complex includes 5 prestigious villas, each of which is characterized by unique aesthetics and architecture. Stunning interiors with open-plan kitchens that go into large living rooms, panoramic windows and patio doors fill the accommodation with light and a fresh breeze. The villas have beautiful pools in the hallway, drowning in beautiful gardens, and a garage on the ground floor for your car.

Due to its location on a small hill, the villas offer magnificent views of the Alanya Bay and the territory of the fortress. Incredible in beauty villas are very popular and quickly sell out. Please do not postpone your purchase that you dreamed of.