Residential complex Kvartira s prekrasnym vidom na gornyy peyzazh

Alanya, Turkey
from € 249,156
About the complex

Antares City Residence - a stylish, low-rise LCD class « luxury » with a recreation infrastructure, fitness and spa, with parking. The complex has a modern design and excellent location. In walking distance, the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life.

From the windows of the apartments a fantastic mountain landscape opens!

According to the plan, the complex includes a swimming pool, an indoor playground, respesse, barbecue areas, a security camera, a generator, open and closed parking lots, a water park and a fitness.

Each apartment is equipped with a kitchen cabinet, a built-in bathroom, a floor ceramic coating, hidden LED lighting in the ceilings, a sound and heat-insulated window system, high-quality wooden doors, a cable satellite TV system, a video intercom, steel door, Wi-Fi.

LCD is ideal for family living, has thoughtful plans!

The prestigious location is a huge plus — apartments in Alanya are rented out year-round and cost 30-40% per year.

DISTANCE TO KEY MEST:
- Sea and beach: 1.3 km
- Gazipasha Airport: 40 km.
- Antalya Airport: 130 km.
- Alanya Center: 1 km.
- Medical facilities: 4 km.

Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 103.0
Price per m², € 2 435
Apartment price, € 249 156
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 156.0
Price per m², € 1 976
Apartment price, € 306 254
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter Chic Flats in a Complex with social facilities in Avsallar Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
Avsallar is a popular tourist area that consists of high-quality hotels, holiday villages, and resort areas Life in Avsallar blooms all year round, you will enjoy the smell of coniferous trees and clean air. This housing is for those who constantly have to be in the city, but at the same time want to be closer to nature. This complex perfectly combines the comfort of city life, luxurious infrastructure and picturesque nature. Here your life will be cozy, bright and interesting. The territory provides everything you need for a comfortable life, cozy rest and bright leisure. The residential complex was built on a plot of 4324 m², consisting of 2 9-storey blocks. All apartments in this project have an incomparable view of the Mediterranean Sea and pine forests.   Open pool Fitness Centre Playground Covered parking Elevator CCTV Generator Start of construction: 8/2021Completion date: 10/2022      
Residential complex Villas in a luxury area
Alanya, Turkey

Premium design villas in Tepe in an elite area located on a hillside. Alanya is a short drive from Tepe, it is here that you will find large shopping centers, banks, schools, pharmacies and hospitals.

The area of the plot is 4,134 m2, separate unit blocks of villas, which consist of 2.5 floors. The fabulous design of the residential complex includes 5 prestigious villas, each of which is characterized by unique aesthetics and architecture. Stunning interiors with open-plan kitchens that go into large living rooms, panoramic windows and patio doors fill the accommodation with light and a fresh breeze. The villas have beautiful pools in the hallway, drowning in beautiful gardens, and a garage on the ground floor for your car.

Due to its location on a small hill, the villas offer magnificent views of the Alanya Bay and the territory of the fortress. Incredible in beauty villas are very popular and quickly sell out. Please do not postpone your purchase that you dreamed of.
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v zhivopisnom rayone Alani - Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer new premium apartments in Konakly – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 105 to 210 square meters. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Konakly western Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On a hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. Proximity to the center of Alanya and the embankment of Cleopatra, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal relaxation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighboring areas, in the center. 
