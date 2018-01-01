Residential complex Kvartira s prekrasnym vidom na gornyy peyzazh
About the complex
Antares City Residence - a stylish, low-rise LCD class « luxury » with a recreation infrastructure, fitness and spa, with parking. The complex has a modern design and excellent location. In walking distance, the infrastructure necessary for a comfortable life.
From the windows of the apartments a fantastic mountain landscape opens!
According to the plan, the complex includes a swimming pool, an indoor playground, respesse, barbecue areas, a security camera, a generator, open and closed parking lots, a water park and a fitness.
Each apartment is equipped with a kitchen cabinet, a built-in bathroom, a floor ceramic coating, hidden LED lighting in the ceilings, a sound and heat-insulated window system, high-quality wooden doors, a cable satellite TV system, a video intercom, steel door, Wi-Fi.
LCD is ideal for family living, has thoughtful plans!
The prestigious location is a huge plus — apartments in Alanya are rented out year-round and cost 30-40% per year.
DISTANCE TO KEY MEST:
- Sea and beach: 1.3 km
- Gazipasha Airport: 40 km.
- Antalya Airport: 130 km.
- Alanya Center: 1 km.
- Medical facilities: 4 km.
Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!