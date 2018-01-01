  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom

Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom

Kahyalar, Turkey
from € 150,000
;
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
1 / 29
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Antares Koru Luxurious complex with an unusual design! The project has an improved construction quality and a five-star hotel level! The rich infrastructure of the complex will make your stay and stay as comfortable as possible!

The complex is located on an area of 5500m2, consists of 2 blocks of 10 floors, and has 96 apartments. Located in the attractive investment city of Gazipasha. The location stands out for rich greenery among the Taurus Mountains! The city has a rich history. One of the advantages of the city is the proximity of the airport and the high demand for rent!

Apartment Features:
- Kitchen headset
- Fully equipped bathroom
- Ceramogranite flooring
- Hidden LED lighting in the ceilings
- Sound and heat-insulated windows with aluminum profile
- High-quality wooden room doors
- Steel front door
- Satellite cable system

The complex has a very developed infrastructure: an outdoor swimming pool, a children's pool, a recreation and tanning area, a BBQ area, a playground, a cartoon court, a lobby with a pool table, a spa, Turkish hammam, a sauna, a Roman steam room, relaxation areas, massage rooms, fitness, wireless Internet ( Wi-Fi ) on site, satellite TV, generator, parking, 24-hour video surveillance system.

Distance:
- Sea and beach: 2.3m
- Airport: 3.5 km
- Gazipashi Center: 1 km
- Alanya: 35 km

Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.0
Price per m², € 2 745
Apartment price, € 150 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², € 1 635
Apartment price, € 162 500
New building location
Kahyalar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot horoshego zastroyschika v centre populyarnogo Mahmutlara
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v perspektivnoy lokacii - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter 2+1 APARTMENT , CLOSE TO THE BEACH IN PAYALLAR,ALANYA
Payallar, Turkey
Residential complex Zeray Harmony City
Izmit, Turkey
from € 82,722
Residential quarter Magic Hills
Toslak, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
Kahyalar, Turkey
from € 150,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kompleks v populyarnom rayone Oba
Calipinar, Turkey
from € 115,000
55–100 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: DDA Real Estate

Kukuker Tower is located in the popular Oba area with developed infrastructure, a large number of squares and parks. LCD is characterized by safety, comfortable, high-quality and modern design, a lot of social entertainment!

LCD consists of 5 blocks of 5-story buildings with apartments from 57-175 m2. The area of land where this project will be built up is 8000 m2. The windows offer beautiful views of the pool and infrastructure of the complex.

All apartments will be rented in full readiness for settlement: beautiful body furniture will be installed in the kitchen and in the bathrooms, and plumbing and showers from the best manufacturers are already included in the price and ready for use. Spacious balconies with beautiful views of the sea and fortress. The wide infrastructure of the complex, including the outdoor pool on the roof of the building, will not leave a single buyer indifferent. The complex will organize a transfer to the beach.

The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. In the LCD there is a closed and open parking, security, concierge, video surveillance is provided. Each house has a lobby, an elevator.

Both are a prestigious area 4 km from the center of Alanya. There is a beach marked with the prestigious Blue Flag Award, which is a kind of quality mark for beaches. This region has shopping centers and gourmet restaurants. The infrastructure in Both is well developed.

Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!
Residential quarter One Bedroom Apartment in Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-Newly built one bedroom apartment in the 5-star apartment complex will be an excellent investment. we are pleased to offer you this modern apartment project in Mahmutlar with high-end finishes. of course, only certified materials are used, so we are confıdence about materials and finishes. this modern complex located hillside of Mahmutlar, Alanya, just 700 meters from the beach. Calm, quiet and close to city and beach the complex has many features for your comfort and health such as swimming pool, fitness center, massage rooms, spa center, and table tennis. After having a workout in the gym, enjoy your fresh orange juice at the cafe Reasons to buy this propertyA luxury and modern apartmentsNicely located; calm but close to everythingBeautiful sea view    Interior Description of Modern ApartmentThis modern one bedroom apartment very airy and high. It is situated on the 7th floor of the complex. when you enter the property there is a bright living room with open plan kitchen, from the living room you have access to the large balcony with an Aluminum sliding double glazed door. From the balcony, you don't want to come in because of the sea and banana garden. Balcony railing made of high quality of dark aluminum combined with glass looks stylish and modern   About the Area and Location of this modern apartment in Alanyathis project built just 50 meters to Ataturk street of Mahmutlar, Alanya. Ataturk street is boasted with its attractive shops such as restaurants, grocery and markets. There is a public bus stop just in front of the complex. 
Residential complex Cozy residential complex on the beach
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

A comfortable and cozy residential complex on the Mediterranean Sea, surrounded by dense pine forests, is built on a plot of 21,000 m2 and consists of five blocks. Panoramic windows offer magnificent views of the mountains, the sea and the green expanses of a beautiful city. This Residential Complex is located in the Avsallar region of. Alanya, the distance to the center of Alanya is 23 km, to the airport of Gazipasha 65 km.

The complex provides for the following apartment layouts:

1 + 1 – 48 m2

2 + 1 - 68 m2.

2 + 1 duplex – 108 m2.

3 + 1 duplex – 140 m2.

Technical specifications: Anti-bacterial facade, noise – and moisture insulation according to European standards ISO9001, modern elevator, fire alarm system, central satellite system, security and video surveillance.

In the apartments: steel doors with a first-class degree of protection, a intercom with a video system, suspended ceilings and spot hidden lighting, washing paint on the walls, porcelain on the floor, equipped bathrooms, European-style kitchen set, double aluminum double-glazed windows.

Realting.com
Go