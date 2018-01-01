Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks s neobychnym dizaynom
About the complex
Antares Koru Luxurious complex with an unusual design! The project has an improved construction quality and a five-star hotel level! The rich infrastructure of the complex will make your stay and stay as comfortable as possible!
The complex is located on an area of 5500m2, consists of 2 blocks of 10 floors, and has 96 apartments. Located in the attractive investment city of Gazipasha. The location stands out for rich greenery among the Taurus Mountains! The city has a rich history. One of the advantages of the city is the proximity of the airport and the high demand for rent!
Apartment Features:
- Kitchen headset
- Fully equipped bathroom
- Ceramogranite flooring
- Hidden LED lighting in the ceilings
- Sound and heat-insulated windows with aluminum profile
- High-quality wooden room doors
- Steel front door
- Satellite cable system
The complex has a very developed infrastructure: an outdoor swimming pool, a children's pool, a recreation and tanning area, a BBQ area, a playground, a cartoon court, a lobby with a pool table, a spa, Turkish hammam, a sauna, a Roman steam room, relaxation areas, massage rooms, fitness, wireless Internet ( Wi-Fi ) on site, satellite TV, generator, parking, 24-hour video surveillance system.
Distance:
- Sea and beach: 2.3m
- Airport: 3.5 km
- Gazipashi Center: 1 km
- Alanya: 35 km
Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!