Residential complex Kompleks v populyarnom rayone Oba

Calipinar, Turkey
from € 115,000
About the complex

Kukuker Tower is located in the popular Oba area with developed infrastructure, a large number of squares and parks. LCD is characterized by safety, comfortable, high-quality and modern design, a lot of social entertainment!

LCD consists of 5 blocks of 5-story buildings with apartments from 57-175 m2. The area of land where this project will be built up is 8000 m2. The windows offer beautiful views of the pool and infrastructure of the complex.

All apartments will be rented in full readiness for settlement: beautiful body furniture will be installed in the kitchen and in the bathrooms, and plumbing and showers from the best manufacturers are already included in the price and ready for use. Spacious balconies with beautiful views of the sea and fortress. The wide infrastructure of the complex, including the outdoor pool on the roof of the building, will not leave a single buyer indifferent. The complex will organize a transfer to the beach.

The distance to the sea is 1400 meters. In the LCD there is a closed and open parking, security, concierge, video surveillance is provided. Each house has a lobby, an elevator.

Both are a prestigious area 4 km from the center of Alanya. There is a beach marked with the prestigious Blue Flag Award, which is a kind of quality mark for beaches. This region has shopping centers and gourmet restaurants. The infrastructure in Both is well developed.

Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.0
Price per m², € 2 104
Apartment price, € 115 000
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 100.0
Price per m², € 1 208
Apartment price, € 120 000
New building location
Calipinar, Turkey
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom komplekse rayon - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s sovremennymi udobstvami
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 400,000
Residence Luxury Residance,Üsküdar
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 274,711
Residential complex Stilnyy proekt v bystrorazvivayuschemsya gorode Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residence Luxurıos Project,Eyüpsultan
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 240,557
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Kargydzhak Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 148 square meters. Distance to the sea 200 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Residence Bahçelievler Apartments, Easy Access To Public
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Located in Bahçelievler, you can find this family concept project wich easy access to main transportations.
Developed by a renowned developer in the Turkish construction sector, the project carries “the idea of sustainability” as other projects of the developer. The project offers a serene lifestyle embraced by nature, where they can enjoy all aspects necessary during daily life without sacrificing any comfort or convenience due to its convenient location in the city center.

- Total land area: 120,000sqm
- Construction area: 70,000sqm
- Total Blocks: 11
- Total Units: 796 residential + 29 commercial
- Unit Types: 2+1 to 5+1 (Each unit has at least one balcony and every block has a terrace with an impressive scenery)

 

FACILITIES:

  • 210 m2 Artificial Lake
  • Yoga and Jogging area
  • Shopping Street
  • Outdoor Sports Fields By the Grove
  • Parking Lot for Each Block with Charging Points
  • More Than 40 Plants Species
  • Botanic Gardens
  • Outdoor and Indoor Swimming Pool
  • Open-air Cinema

LOCATION:

  • Bakırköy 12 mins
  • Şişli 20 mins
  • Levent 22 mins
  • Taksim 25 mins
  • Marmara Forum Mall 3 mins
  • Metroport Mall 4 mins
  • Capacity Mall 15 mins
  • Galleria Mall 10 mins
  • Aydın University 4 mins
  • Yıldız Technical Univ. 5 mins
  • Istiniye University 7 mins
  • Medicana Hospital 4 mins
  • Memorial Hospital 6 mins
  • Medical Park Hospital 5 mins
Residential complex GREENS
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 140,000
48–150 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2024

LCD Greens

Alanya / Oba

The complex will be built to high standards and qualities at the premium level in construction and decoration. 

COMPLEX STATUS:

  • 1.8 meters to the sea
  • 1 km from the State Hospital
  • 400 meters to the Antalya-Mersin highway
  • 1.3 km to the Metro hypermarket
  • 4 km. from the center of Alanya 
  • 50 meters from YAŞAM TASARIM OKULLARI School
  • 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha
  • 135 km from Antalya International Airport

There will be 1 block, 5 floors on the territory. The plot area is 2,050 sq.m., a total of 40 apartments.

TYPE OF APARTMENTS:

  • 34 apartments - 1 + 1 - 48 sq.m. Neto with a balcony. 
  • Duplexes on the last floors:

2 apartments 2 + 1  

4 apartments 4 + 1 – 150 sq.m. with balconies

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:

  • outdoor pool 165 sq.m. with a jacuzzi area
  • children's outdoor pool
  • sauna
  • salt sauna
  • Lobby
  • gym 
  • showers, locker rooms in the common area
  • children's park
  • closed children's playroom
  • cafeteria zone
  • relaxation room, TV area
  • gazebos in the area with a barbecue area
  • viewer of the complex + gardener
  • security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras 
  • open car parking 
  • electric generator
  • fenced closed territory

 

IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED:

  • Input steel door 
  • Interior doors 
  • Kitchen headset with countertop 
  • Floor – ceramic tiles
  • Walls painted with ecological paint
  • Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile
  • Double high quality PVC windows.
  • Basic and point lighting
  • Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower
  • Air conditioning findings
  • TV cable
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies

 

Start date: 10/01/2022

Completion date: 08/30/2024

 

Prices from 140,000 euros

Initial installment - 50% . Balance - interest-free installment before completion of construction

